Theft
An Owego man faces retail theft charges after allegedly stealing from the Athens Township Walmart on Oct. 1, 2020.
According to the Athens Township police, a Walmart Asset Protection associate noticed a man, later identified as 38-year-old Brian Michael Leuenberger, leaving the store very quickly carrying an I-Robot Roomba cleaner. Upon reviewing footage, the APA found that Leuenberger left the store without paying and got into a vehicle waiting for him at the entrance.
The value of the stolen merchandise was $329. Police also discovered that Leuenberger had an active arrest warrant out of New York state for violating his parole.
Leuenberger faces the charges of misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13.
Burglary and criminal trespassing
A Wellsburg man faces burglary charges after allegedly breaking into the Sayre Borough Police Department impound lot on June 6.
The man was identified as 42-year-old Noah M. Gee. According to Sayre Borough police, two patrolmen in the area of the impound lot found a Maroon Saturn sedan parked in the Camco manufacturing lot near the impound lot. The patrolmen then found Gee running up a nearby street only a few hundred yards from the impound lot. Gee had been arrested earlier that morning for driving under the influence and his vehicle was placed in the impound lot for inspection.
A hypodermic needle that was earlier found in Gee’s vehicle was gone and the door was slightly ajar, police said. The patrolmen then pulled over the Saturn for a routine traffic stop and spoke to the driver. The driver admitted to dropping Gee off and, in a written statement, relayed that Gee said that he needed his car and didn’t care what he needed to do to get it.
Gee faces charges of felony burglary, felony criminal trespassing, misdemeanor tampering with evidence, and misdemeanor obstructing with administrative law. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.
Assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges after an altercation on Bridge Street in Towanda at around 9:45 a.m. on July 15.
The suspect was identified by the Pennsylvania State Police as 33-year-old Dustin Kenneth Boner. Police reported that Boner wrapped his hand around the victim’s neck and then stuck his hand in her mouth so that she could not scream. The victim told police that she could not breathe and had to force his hands away.
Police found scratches inside the victim’s mouth and a bruise on her neck.
Boner is being charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for July, 26.
DUI
A Towanda man facing driving under the influence charges after being pulled over for improper sunscreening on April, 26 at around 8:54 p.m. on Main Street in Towanda Borough.
Pennsylvania State Police identified the man as 46-year-old Walter S. Yates. According to police, Yates showed signs of being under the influence and confirmed to the police that he consumed methamphetamine earlier in the day.
Yates was placed under arrest and transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus. Blood tests confirmed that 41 ml of amphetamine and 240 ml of methamphetamine were present in his blood at the time of the draw.
Yates is being charged with misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance – schedule 2 or 3, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, summary careless driving; and summary improper sunscreening.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 30.
Theft
A Binghamton man faces theft charges after allegedly stealing a cell phone on Feb. 16 at 4:15 p.m. at the Bradford County Courthouse.
The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office reported that a member of the cleaning staff had their cell phone stolen. Deputies identified the suspect as 53-year-old Gary K. Isabel, who was shown on security footage entering the storage room, and then later was caught with the phone in the courthouse.
Isabel is being charged with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking movable property and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.
Trespassing
A Towanda woman and man face criminal trespassing charges after allegedly breaking into a vacant apartment on Main Street at around 9:45 p.m. on June 21.
According to Towanda Borough police, 29-year-old Emily Isabelle Sites and 39-year-old Thomas Eugene McGowan were apprehended while they were in the bathroom of the apartment. TSites and Mcgowan are being charged with felony; criminal trespassing- breaking into a structure, and felony criminal trespassing – entering a structure. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for July 7.
Assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges after an incident reported on May 13.
The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Keith Howard Kissell, whom Towanda Borough police reported struck a young boy in the face.
Kissell is being charged with a misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Marijuana
A Monroeton woman faces possession charges after a marijuana plant was allegedly found in her home.
The woman was identified as 49-year-old Gyla Renee Stroud. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were trying to locate her husband who allegedly fled and eluded an officer when they found found two marijuana plants in the basement.
Stroud is being charged with misdemeanor marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Drugs and DUI
A Rome man faces drug and DUI charges after being found passed out in his vehicle at 7:12 p.m. on May 23 along Cistern Lane in Sheshequin Township.
The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Kyle David Strope. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Strope was awakened in his car and refused to exit the vehicle or allow his vehicle to be searched. Strope had bloodshot eyes, pinpoint pupils, and his speech was slow and slurred.
Upon searching his vehicle once it was towed, police found psilocybin mushrooms, a baggie with suspected heroin, a baggie with suspected marijuana, a case with marijuana wax, and multiple different drug paraphernalia. A fraudulent sticker was found on his window.
Strope is being charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance, misdemeanor intentionally possessing a controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, summary violations of use of certificate.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 30.
Resisting Arrest
A Towanda man faces resisting arrest charges after fleeing from police on June 1, at 12:27 p.m. on Beebe Road in Monroe Township.
The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Daniel Stroud. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were dispatched to serve a mental health warrant on Stroud. Upon arrival, police began to pat Stroud down and then he fled. Stroud was pursued for about a half mile before he was taken down and brought into custody. Stroud is being charged with a misdemeanor resisting arrest.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Drugs
A Towanda woman faces drug charges after a June 18 traffic stop on Route 220 in Towanda Township.
Pennsylvania State Police identified the driver as 47-year-old Joy Marie Simons-Bayles. According to police, Bayles failed to use a turn signal on a turn and then touched the center line several times. Upon searching the vehicle, police found two hypodermic needles and a third needle loaded with methamphetamine. Also allegedly a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue was found.
Bayles faces charges of misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor intentionally possessing a controlled substance, summary required signals, and summary failure to keep right.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Theft
An Athens man faces theft charges after allegedly stealing from the Walmart several times.
Athens Township police identified the man as 19-year-old Maximus Glenn Mickley. On March 12, police were dispatched to the Walmart in Athens Township in response to a theft that occurred. Mickley was issued a citation for the incident which has now been withdrawn to be added to another incident.
An Asset Protection associate for Walmart reviewed other footage in an investigation and allegedly found numerous occasions in which Mickley failed to scan all of his items. The total amount in items reported stolen was $497.80.
Mickley faces the charge of misdemeanor retail theft. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
DUI
A Rome man faces DUI charges after being found in his vehicle on May 1 around the area of McCloe’s Trailer Court in Athens Township.
Athens Township Police identified the man as 24-year-old Cody Michael Shadduck. Police were notified of a vehicle stuck in the front grass area that was missing the entire front bumper and the rear left side.
Police found Shadduck in the driver’s seat, where they smelled alcohol emitting from him or the vehicle. After doing a sobriety test it was determined that Shadduck was driving under the influence of alcohol.
Shadduck faces the charges of misdemeanor highest rate of alcohol BAC and misdemeanor incapable of driving safely.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 30.
Drugs
Two Athens men face drug charges after being pulled over for a traffic stop at around 10 p.m. June 28 on Cayuta Street in Sayre.
The driver was identified as 38-year-old Ricky Daniel Peters and the passenger was identified as 42-year-old Adam Joseph Pettit. According to the Sayre Borough police, Peters was identified driving with an expired license and a traffic stop was initiated. Upon searching the vehicle, a grinder with marijuana was found, along with a marijuana smoking device, a glass vile with methamphetamine residue, and several other items of illegal narcotics paraphernalia.
Petitt faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Peters faces charges of misdemeanor offensive weapon, misdemeanor DUI – controlled substance first offense, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for July 6.
Disorderly Conduct
Two Athens men face disorderly conduct charges after a physical altercation took place at the Valley Play Land on June 25.
The two men were identified as 19-year-old Jacob Lee Diamond Netherton and 48-year-old Brian O’Keefe Kithcart. According to the Athens Borough Police Department, a woman called the police requesting an officer because Netherton was attacked by Kithcart. The woman showed police a video of Kithcart on top of Netherton striking him in the face and in the torso. Kithcart let Netherton get up, but as Netherton pulled out his phone, Kithcart took it and it is later discovered that Kitchart threw it somewhere in the area.
Upon viewing other videos, police saw as Kithcart is walking up to Netherton, Netherton puts up his hands in a manner wanting to fight and then attempts to tackle Kithcart.
Netherton faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct – engaging in a fight. Netherton has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 3.
Kithcart faces the charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct – engaging in a fight, and misdemeanor criminal mischief, damage of property. Kithcart has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 3.
Assault
An Athens woman faces assault charges after a physical altercation on Paine Street in Athens on June 24.
The woman was identified as 31-year-old Mary Jane Pettit. According to the Athens Borough police, when the police arrived on the scene Petitt stated that she threw a glass at the male victim during a dispute. The victim was found to have a laceration approximately two inches long on his right leg. He stated that the injury was caused by a katana that was found by the police.
Petitt faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.
Drugs
An Athens man faces drug charges after a domestic incident was reported on June 2 on West Lockhart Street in Sayre Borough.
The man was identified as 42-year-old Richard Christopher Brown. According to the Sayre Borough police, a search of the house uncovered 15 hypodermic needles, one loaded hypodermic needle, one metal spoon, two bongs, 10 grams of methamphetamine, and a mason jar of marijuana.
Brown faces the charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
Criminal trespassing and drugs
An Athens man faces criminal trespassing and drug charges after allegedly being found in an unoccupied residence and in the possession of drugs on June 21 on South Main Street.
The man was identified as 20-year-old Thomas Brown. According to the Athens Borough police, they were dispatched in response to a call stating that two individuals entered an unoccupied residence. Upon arriving, police reported hearing footsteps upstairs and positioned outside to wait for backup. While waiting for backup, two men exited through the back door were placed under arrest. Police found four pills of clonazepam in Brown’s front pocket.
Brown faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance and felony criminal trespassing. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.
Hit and run
A Mehoopany man was involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 3:30 p.m. on June 28 on Creek Road in Tuscarora Township.
One of the people involved in the crash was identified as 65-year-old Dirk S. Docktor. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Docktor was crossing a one lane bridge when a vehicle drove onto the bridge and struck Doctor’s vehicle on the front right passenger side.
The vehicle drove away from the scene without stopping.
The Pennsylvania State Police have yet to identify the other driver in the crash. Docktor was not injured in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda.
Car crash
A Springfield Township woman was involved in a one vehicle car accident at 9:07 a.m. June 18 on Big Pond Road.
The woman involved in the crash was identified as 52-year-old Christine M. Davis. Pennsylvania State Police stated that the crash occurred as Davis was traveling southbound on Big Pond Road and veered off to the right side of the roadway while attempting to negotiate a left-hand curve.
Davis collided with an embankment and rolled over back into the southbound lane of the road. Davis was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital by EMS for minor injuries.
Motorcycle accident
A LeRaysville man was involved in a motorcycle accident on June 26 at 7:27 p.m. on Patten Hill Road in Pike Township.
The driver was identified as 23-year-old Chris P. Bartlett. Pennsylvania State Police stated that Bartlett was traveling south on Patten Hill Road when he traveled off the road and struck an embankment.
Bartlett sustained minor injuries and was air-lifted to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital by Guthrie Air.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.