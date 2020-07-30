Driving privilege revoked
Troy Borough Police Department has charged John Lewis Bellows, 46, of Canton, with driving while operating privileges are revoked due to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and operating a vehicle without valid inspection, after an incident on June 15.
According to court records, Bellows was identified by officers as he drove a vehicle in Troy Borough around 6:30 p.m. on June 15, as they recognized him from a prior violation and knew his license was suspended.
Police documents state that Bellows was pulled over and law enforcement found that the vehicle he was driving did not have a valid inspection.
Bellows was arrested with bail set at $10,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 5 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
