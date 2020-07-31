DUI reported
A Sayre man faces the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol — .16% or higher and summary careless driving following an early morning Feb. 22 traffic stop.
According to Sayre Borough police, 27-year-old Joshua Michael Arnold was observed driving a Ford Explorer around 1:30 a.m. along North Keystone Avenue. Police said the vehicle was swerving and touched the center line three times before slowing to near a stop to make a wide left turn onto Pitney Street. The vehicle was pulled over after slowing to near a stop again as it turned onto Pennsylvania Avenue. Police detected the smell of alcohol on his breath while also noting that his eyes were red and glossy, and his speech was slurred. Police also noticed an open 25 ounce can of Busch Light beer in the center console. A preliminary breath test showed the presence of alcohol. A blood test showed a blood alcohol concentration of .253%.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4.
DUI
A Sayre man faces the charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol — .16% or higher and summary careless driving following an early morning Feb. 23 traffic stop.
According to Sayre Borough police, 23-year-old Justin Paul McCarty was observed in a red truck traveling west on Cayuta Street when it nearly hit a concrete barrier on the right side. Police said McCarty overcorrected and crossed the center of the roadway, nearly hitting the patrol vehicle. As police tried stopping the vehicle, it turned left onto Spring Street. McCarty then failed to negotiate a left hand curve in the roadway at the intersection of North Lehigh Avenue and ended up in the opposite lane of travel again. Police stopped the vehicle on Mohawk Street. Police noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath, and said his eyes were red and glassy. A blood test showed McCarty had a blood alcohol concentration of .275 grams/100 milliliters.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 4.
Possession of a controlled substance
An Athens Borough man faces multiple charges following a July 24 accident on King Road in Athens Township.
According to Athens Township police, 41-year-old David Michael Brown was found after a neighboring resident saw him in the wood’s beyond their property. Brown was found in possession of a glass smoking pipe with a white/brown residue and a small amount of methamphetamine.
Police said Brown had come up behind another vehicle that had just turned onto King Road and went into the oncoming lane of travel before leaving the roadway along a curve near Queen Esther Drive. The driver of the other vehicle then turned around and stopped at the site of the accident, but could not find Brown — even after looking in the nearby woods.
A search of Brown’s vehicle conducted at the department’s impound lot uncovered several items of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of crystal methamphetamine.
Brown was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and nine counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, along with the summary violations of fail to keep right, careless driving, and fail to notify police of accident/damage to vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
DUI
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Daniel Marcus Cole, 21, of Nichols, with DUI following a single vehicle crash on Warren Center Road in Warren Township on June 17.
According to police, troopers responded to the scene of the wreck at approximately 9:58 p.m. and observed a Toyota Tundra partially off the roadway. Police approached the only person involved in the wreck, Cole, who was being treated by EMS.
Police asked Cole what caused the accident and Cole told police that he was attempting to evade law enforcement that was attempting to pull him over. Cole also told police when asked how much he had to drink that he was “0.05 alcohol percent.” Police observed slurred speech when Cole spoke.
In the crash investigation police recovered numerous empty beer cans in the vehicle and around the crash sight. Troopers also noted that there were no adverse weather conditions that contributed to the accident.
Cole was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre for a legal blood draw. While at the hospital, police could not wake Cole for his consent to a legal blood draw. Days later, police obtained Cole’s medical blood and medical records via a search warrant and determined Cole’s BAC at the time of blood draw to be 0.156%.
Cole is slated to appear before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton on Aug. 7 for his preliminary hearing.
Possession
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Donald Lee Taylor, 51, of Wyalusing, with possession of a controlled substance following an incident on June 29 in Herrick Township.
According to police, troopers were dispatched to Tunnicliff Road in Herrick Township for a report of a domestic disturbance at approximately 10:20 p.m. Police met Taylor outside of the residence and observed a butane lighter and a filled Crown Royal bag in his vehicle where he was sitting. Taylor compiled with the trooper’s request to search the vehicle and the troopers recovered multiple receptacles with methamphetamine or methamphetamine residue and contraband.
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Ryan Lee Pozzi, 18, of Rome, with theft after investigating the theft of two bicycles in Rome Borough.
According to police, troopers were dispatched to Main Street in Rome Borough for a reported theft on June 24. The victim told the troopers that two bicycles had been stolen off of their porch the previous night and that they had located one of the missing bikes approximately 3/10 of a mile south of the residence. The victim also provided police with a screenshots from a security camera that recorded the theft.
On July 1 police interviewed Pozzi, who confirmed that he was one of the males pictured in the screenshot and named two co-conspirators.
Pozzi is slated to appear before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton on Aug. 4.
Fleeing or attempting to elude an officer
Canton Borough Police Department has charged Goffrey A. Saxton, 30, of Canton with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving an unregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle without insurance following an incident on July 6.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers responded to a residence in Canton Borough after receiving a call that there was concerns about Saxton’s mental health.
When officers arrived at the home, Saxton was not there so officers left but received another call later that he had returned.
Police records state that when law enforcement returned to the residence Saxton was at, officers saw Saxton “take off” at a high rate of speed once he saw police there, according to court documents.
The officer noted that they were driving 65 miles per hour and Saxton was “pulling away” from them, so he called off the pursuit due to road conditions being too dangerous.
Court documents state that Saxton contacted the officer later and admitted to being of the driver of the vehicle and to “driving fast.”
Saxton was arrested with bail set at $10,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 5 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Endangering welfare of children
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Ryker Jordan Packard, 27, of Millerton, with three counts of endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and operating a vehicle without an official certificate of inspection following an incident on July 5.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers were presented with video of Packard and three other adults yelling at each other in front of a residence that was not Packard’s.
Police records state that in the video Packard is shown standing near his silver Dodge pickup truck and another party is heard threatening to shoot Packard if he entered the residence to which Packard is heard yelling “do it,” and instigating the other party to shoot at him, without advising him that there were children in the truck he was standing near.
Several rounds were then shot from the firearm and Packard remained at the residence “continuing to instigate an altercation,” even after the firearm was discharged, knowing that there were children in the vehicle, according to court documents.
The affidavit of probable cause states that an apparent bullet hole through the passenger side mirror of the pickup truck was observed.
Packard was arrested with bail set at $40,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 22 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.