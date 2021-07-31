Drug possession
A Wysox man faces drug possession charges after a traffic stop on Route 6 at 5:19 p.m. on June 27.
The man was identified as 36-year-old Adam Joseph Moe. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, an officer made a traffic stop because the vehicle had an invalid Pennsylvania registration plate. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer smelled marijuana and found a bag of marijuana after receiving consent to search the vehicle.
Moe faces charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and summary expired registration.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.
DUI
A Troy man faces DUI charges after a man was found passed out in his vehicle on Route 6 on June 7.
The man was identified as 33-year-old Cory Larue Ayres. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, upon arriving on the scene and approaching the vehicle the officer noticed that Ayres had glossy eyes and constricted pupils. The officer also noticed track marks on Ayres’ indicating narcotics may have been injected in his arm. Ayres showed signs of impairment and was placed into custody for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Upon searching his vehicle, the officer found 15 hypodermic needles, four bags with drug residue, a plastic spoon with drug residue, and a silver spoon with drug residue.
Ayre faces two charges of misdemeanor DUI, and one count misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges after a traffic stop was made on Veterans Memorial Bridge on May 30.
The man was identified as 58-year-old Ronald Boice Brown. According to the Towanda Borough Police Department, patrolling officers noticed a truck cross the yellow double lines and then fail to stop at a red light at the intersection of Main Street and the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Upon approaching the vehicle, Brown admitted to having a “few drinks” and an officer observed an open container of alcohol in the driver’s side cup holder. Brown failed several sobriety test and after getting his blood drawn it was discovered that his BAC was 0.157%
Brown faces charges of misdemeanor DUI — .10% to greater than .16%, summary failure to stop at a red signal, summary failure to keep right, summary unregistered vehicle, and summary careless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.
Disorderly conduct
A Wysox man faces disorderly conduct charges among others for an incident that occurred on the intersection of York Avenue and Main Street at approximately 4:56 a.m. on July 21.
The man was identified as 50-year-old David John Everett. According to the Towanda Borough Police, an officer was dispatched because of a man reported to be bleeding and yelling for help. The officer approached Everett to calm him down, yet he continued to yell and run away from the officer even when he was told to stop. The officer then told Everett that he was under arrest, yet Everett continued to sprint away from the officer until help from the Pennsylvania State Police arrived and helped place Everett into custody.
Everett faces charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor obstructing highways, summary failing to yield, summary mandatory use of sidewalk, and summary intoxicated pedestrian causing hazard.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges after an altercation occurred on July 18 at 11:18 a.m. at a Towanda gas station.
The man was identified as 21-year-old Gavin Scott Teel. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, officers arrived on the scene and interviewed the victim. The victim related that Teel opened his driver side door and grabbed him by the throat, nearly causing the victim to pass out. Teel then pushed the victim into the vehicle, causing a dent in the driver side rear door. Teel also allegedly punched the victim in the face and busted his lip. Police verified the incident through interviewing a witness and surveillance footage.
Teel faces the charges misdemeanor strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, summary harassment, and misdemeanor criminal mischief- damage of property
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges after a traffic stop was made at approximately 11:22 p.m. on June 10 on York Avenue.
The man was identified as 42-year-old Michael J. Spencer. According to the Towanda Borough Police Department, a patrolling officer observed a vehicle sitting stationary with the front headlights off. The officer approached the vehicle, but Spencer slowly moved forward causing the officer to turn his emergency lights on and forcing Spencer to pullover. Upon approaching the vehicle the officer observed an odor of alcoholic beverage from the vehicle and observed that Spencer had bloodshot and glassy eyes. Spencer admitted to having four beers earlier at the bar. Spencer failed the sobriety tests administered by the officer and it was discovered that he had a .163% BAC after blood was drawn.
Spencer faces charges misdemeanor DUI – .16% or higher, summary required lighted lamps, and summary careless driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.
Drug paraphernalia possession
A Towanda man faces drug paraphernalia charges after a traffic stop occurred on Sugar Creek Road on July 12 at 6:55 p.m.
The man was identified as 32-year-old Ty Eugene Benjamin. According to the Towanda Borough Police Department, an officer noticed an expired inspection sticker and stopped his vehicle. After receiving consent to search the vehicle, the officer found two smoking pipes with methamphetamine residue.
Benjamin faces charges of misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia and summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Drug paraphernalia possession
A Rome man faces drug paraphernalia possession charges after a traffic stop at 7:19 p.m. on June 27 along Route 6.
The man was identified as 36-year-old Michael Todd Carlyle. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a traffic stop was initiated because Caryle had an invalid Pennsylvania registration plate. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer observed a strong smell of marijuana. The officer received consent to search the vehicle and found a baggie with suspected marijuana and a smoking device with marijuana residue.
Carlyle faces one charge of misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept 1.
