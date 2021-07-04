Drugs
An Ulster woman faces drug charges after the Pennsylvania State police searched her vehicle on June 10 at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Cash Creek Road.
Police identified the woman as 32-year-old Stephanie Lynn Schrader. According to the Pennsylvania State police an officer was dispatched to assist state parole with Schrader. State parole stated to the officer that a hypodermic needle was located in a garbage bag found in Schrader’s home. The officer was granted consent to search Schrader’s vehicle and found an additional three hypodermic needles.
Schrader is being charged with misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11.
Registration requirements
A Towanda man faces failure to register charges after failing to complete his required yearly update.
Pennsylvania State Police identified the man as 28-year-old Richard A. Wood. According to police Wood failed to appear for a yearly checkup between the dates of May, 10 and May, 19.
Wood was placed under Megan’s Law for two violations, a corruption of minors and indecent assault conviction from 2011 and a sexual abuse of children conviction from 2014.
Wood is being charged with felony failure to comply with registration requirements.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.
Hit with car
An Ulster man faces assault charges after an altercation occurred on June 25 at 4:13 p.m. on View Lane.
Pennsylvania State Police identified the man as 45-year-old Brad Laverne Johnson. According to the police the victim was on View Lane when they encountered Johnson driving past them in the opposite lane. The victim exited their vehicle prompting Johnson to turn around and drive towards her. Johnson then struck her with his car, leaving her unconscious in the roadway with a bloody scrape on her ankle and head trauma. Johnson fled the scene.
Johnson is being charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.
Assault
An Athens man faces assault charges after an incident occurred on June 18 at approximately 4 p.m. on Cash Creek Road.
Pennsylvania State Police identified the man as 30-year-old Matthew P. Gay. According to the police the victim requested Gay to accompany them on a trip into New York state. While traveling on Sayre Hill Road an altercation occurred, leading to Gay pulling out a sharp knife. He struck the victim’s legs with the dull side of the blade. The victim sustained bruising and swelling on both legs. Gay then struck the victim with a closed fist twice causing bruising and swelling under the right eye and a fractured nose. Police found blood on the passenger side of the vehicle.
Gay is being charged with felony aggravated assault, felony terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, misdemeanor simple assault, and misdemeanor harassment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.
Fleeing the police and drugs
An Athens man faces apprehension and drug charges after attempting to avoid arrest and being found in possession of drugs on June 18 near the train tracks near Bridge Street.
Pennsylvania State Police identified the man as 30-year-old Matthew P. Gay. According to the police, a neighbor relayed that Gay was walking near the train tracks leading to a canvas search of the area as Gay had active warrants for aggravated assault and simple assault. The police found Gay in an open field and demanded that he surrender himself. Gay fled, leading to a foot pursuit. Gay was apprehended and found to be in possession of a small clear plastic bag containing suspected heroine and related paraphernalia.
Gay is being charged with felony flight to avoid apprehension trial or punishment, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.