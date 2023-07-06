Fleeing police
A Towanda woman faces multiple charges after allegedly causing a high-speed pursuit on July 4 that ended in a vehicle crash on Route 414.
Tashia Ann Marie Foust, 18, was driving a pickup truck at 86 mph in a 55 mph zone on Route 220 in North Towanda around 5 p.m., according to court documents.
Pennsylvania State Police initiated a traffic stop, but Foust continued driving and overtook multiple vehicles in the oncoming traffic lane, court documents show. Police reached speeds of 105 mph to keep up with her at one point.
The pursuit extended into Monroe Township and she continued driving recklessly by overtaking multiple vehicles in the oncoming traffic lane again, police said. She proceeded to turn onto Route 414 and didn’t use a turn signal. Foust tried to make a lefthand turn onto Burlington Turnpike, but lost control and crashed into a ditch alongside Route 414. She exited the vehicle and was placed under arrest.
Police stated that Foust had an expired junior learners permit and didn’t have a driver’s license. She told police that she was in possession of an electric marijuana THC pen. During the arrest, Foust admitted that she and the passenger didn’t wear seat belts during the incident.
Foust faces charges that include felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, summary fail to use safety belt: driver and front seat occupant, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, summary reckless driving, summary careless driving, summary driving an unsafe speed, summary driving without a license, summary use expired learners permit, summary learner accompanied: at least 18/21 years old, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary obedience to traffic-control devices, summary improper pass, and summary turning movements and required signals.
She was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr on July 4 at 10:10 p.m. Foust was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19 at 9 a.m. before Judge Carr.
Possession
A Laceyville man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on June 5.
William Douglas Nonnemacher, 44, was in possession of a clear plastic bag that allegedly contained amphetamines inside Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Nonnenmacher faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16 at 9:30 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Possession
A Towanda man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Township on May 3.
Wayne Wade Welch, 53, was driving with a registration that belonged to a different vehicle around 7 p.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police noticed Welch’s vehicle near the intersection of Liberty Corners Road and South Main Street. Welch parked in a nearby driveway. Police spoke with him and discovered that his inspection was expired. He stated that he did not have insurance at the time.
Police learned that Welch had an active warrant and he was placed under arrest, court documents show. Inside the vehicle, police saw a clear plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine “laying on the ground below the front door.” Welcome later admitted that the methamphetamine belonged to him.
Welch faces charges that include misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, summary operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary operating vehicle without valid inspection, summary display plate card in improper vehicle, summary driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2 at 9:30 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Monroe Borough during the early hours of March 27.
Daniel Leon Barr, 49, was “traveling in the opposite lane of travel” on Burlington Turnpike around 1:11 a.m., according to court documents. A traffic stop was conducted as the vehicle turned into a residence in Monroe Borough.
According to police, “Barr’s seat belt was clipped in behind him, showing that he was not properly wearing it.” Barr allegedly told police that he drank “a couple beers” prior to driving. Field sobriety tests were performed and police arrested him after they determined that he was impaired and incapable of driving safely.
Barr faces charges that include three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary fail to keep right and summary fail to use safety belt: driver and front seat occupant. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Commented
