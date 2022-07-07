DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda on June 5.
Henry John Benjamin, 57, was driving a vehicle that straddled the double yellow line of the center turn lane in the area of Patterson Boulevard, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The center brake light of the vehicle was inoperable.
The vehicle smelled like alcohol, Benjamin had glossy bloodshot eyes and a case of beer was in the vehicle’s backseat, according to court documents. Benjamin stated that he drank one beer before driving. Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for driving under the influence, police said.
Benjamin faces charges that include misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16% and greater, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary operating/permit operation of vehicle with unsafe equipment and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 5.
