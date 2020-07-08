Three commercial vehicle wreck
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported that a three commercial vehicle wreck took place on Route 6 in Standing Stone Township on June 4.
According to police, the crash occurred as a 2018 Peterbilt 389 operated by Jared Brackbill, 36, of Towanda, was traveling east on Route 6 and turned left into Wolf’s Wash and Repair with a 2000 Kenworth Northwest W900 operated by Gabriel Nickerson, 40, of Wyalusing, and a 2006 Peterbilt 379 operated by Norman Edsell, 62, of Rome, following behind with full loads in that order. Police said heavy fog in the area contributed to the crash that occurred when Nickerson had to abruptly use his brake to avoid contact with Brackbill which caused Edsell to impact Nickerson from behind. The 2000 Kenworth W900 and the 2006 Peterbilt 379 sustained disabling damages and were towed from the scene. Edsell sustained injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for treatment.
Disorderly conduct
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Michael Watkins, 33, of Towanda, on charges of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness following an incident in Burlington Township on June 30.
According to police, troopers were dispatched to Sugar Creek RV Park on Route 6 for a report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, contact was made with Watkins, who appeared to be highly intoxicated and outraged. Watkins told police that he was under the influence of alcohol and other controlled substances. Watkins was then arrested and lodged at the Bradford County Correctional Facility.
Assault
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested a 25-year-old Milan man after an incident on Route 220 in Ulster Township on July 1.
According to police, troopers responded to a report of an individual chasing multiple people around with a 2x4 board. After responding to the scene police took a suspect into custody. Charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment are pending according to police. Police listed an 18-year-old and a 41-year-old woman as well as a 21-year-old and 42-year-old male as victims of the alleged crimes.
PFA violation
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested a 35-year-old Rome man for violation of a PFA order in Ulster Township on June 29.
According to police, troopers are investigating the violation involving contact through social media. Charges are pending according to police.
Lost/missing firearm
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are looking for a black Ruger LCP .380 pistol that was reported missing from a residence in Wells Township recently. Anyone with information about the firearm or if anyone comes across a Ruger firearm is asked to contact state police in Towanda. The pistol carries a serial number of 380298741.
Drug possession
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Steven Spencer, 43, of Wyalusing, on charges of DUI and drug possession following a traffic stop on the Golden Mile in Wysox Township on June 20.
DUI
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Fred Vanderpool, 50, of Towanda, on charges of DUI following a traffic stop on the Golden Mile in Wysox Township on June 19.
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a stolen water well head taken from a Chesapeake Energy location in Terry Township sometime between March 16 and June 23. The value of the well head taken from 224 Paradise Road was assessed at $11,247.09, according to police.
Troy DUI
Pennsylvania State Police have charged John William Jarrell, 58, of Troy with driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving following an incident on March 25.
According to police records, officers responded to a single car motor vehicle crash on Route 514 in Troy Township around 9:17 p.m.
Court documents state that as police spoke to Jarrell, the driver of the vehicle, they could smell alcohol on his person, observed him to have bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and that he struggled to maintain balance while standing.
Jarrell told police that he drove slightly off the road and lost control of the vehicle which caused it to crash into an embankment. When asked how much he had to drink before driving, Jarrell told police, “I guess too much.”
Jarrell refused to take both a preliminary breathalyzer test and standardized field tests and stated, “we both know that I am drunk,” according to court records.
Police documents show that Jarrell consented to a blood draw, which found his blood alcohol content to be at .227 percent.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jarrell on July 10 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Simple assault
Canton Borough Police Department has charged Zane Andrew Drever, 18, of Canton with simple assault and harassment following an incident on June 30.
According to court records, police responded to a residence on East South Avenue after reports of a fight that may include a stabbing.
Police documents state that once on scene officers were told that Drever had gotten into an argument with a victim while they were together in a vehicle, threatened to “boot her in the face,” and then pulled out a knife and threatened to stab another victim.
Once the group arrived at the residence, Drever grabbed a victim by the throat and let go twice before punching the victim in her stomach, “tussling” on the floor with her and hitting her repeatedly in the back of the neck, according to court documents.
Drever was arrested with bail set at $20,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 8 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Aggravated assault
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Jodie Ann Simons, 36, of Columbia Cross Roads, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and three related charges following an incident on April 27.
According to police records, officers responded to Burlington Borough around 11:16 p.m. to speak to a victim that had reportedly been assaulted on Soper Road in West Burlington Township.
Court documents state that after arriving in Burlington police were told that Simons became angry with the victim after speaking with him, threatened to kill his father and said she would “ram her vehicle into his.”
The victim jumped into another vehicle seconds before Simons ran the GMC pickup truck she was driving into the passenger side of the vehicle he was a passenger in, causing “moderate damage” to the door and “light damage” to the vehicle’s passenger side rear quarter panel, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Police records show that officers later identified the vehicle the victim was riding in that Simons ran into with her vehicle and also observed damage to the left corner of the front bumper.
Simons refused to give a statement to police, according to court documents.
Simons was arrested with bail set at $50,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 15 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.