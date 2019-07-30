Possession
A Waverly man faces the misdemeanor charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument following a July 26 arrest in the Village of Waverly, according to Waverly police.
Michael Stone, 25, was located on Chemung Street. Police said Stone had an outstanding bench warrant from the Owego Police Department.
Stone was turned over to Owego police for further legal action.
DUI
A Towanda man faces felony DUI and related summary charges after an early morning arrest on July 27 in Sayre Borough.
According to Sayre police, a vehicle driven by Rodney Ferris Kithcart, 43, was seen driving erratically while going over the West Packer Avenue bridge and into Sayre’s east side, and failed to stop until it pulled into a private driveway. Kithcart initially ignored police commands as he walked toward the home, but then complied. Police noted that Kithcart smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and bloodshot glassy eyes, but refused to take field sobriety, breathalyzer and chemical blood tests. He admitted to drinking at three different establishments earlier in the evening, and police found an open can of beer in his vehicle.
Police added that Kithcart had a suspended drivers license and was on probation due to DUI, and had eight prior DUI/DWI arrests, with three of those arrested in the last 10 years.
Kithcart was charged with felony driving under the influence of alcohol — highest rate of alcohol and the summary violations of BAC .02 or greater — second offense, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and fail to keep right. He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 6 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Drug charges
A Sayre woman faces multiple drug-related charges after allegedly being found with drugs and drug paraphernalia while being arrested on a warrant.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre police were called to the Microtel Inn and Suites. There, Athens Township police were with Crystal Patrica Walker, 34, who was wanted on two warrants out of Sayre. A search of Walker found a small baggie of a substance believed to be crystal methamphetamine, 35 wax-like papers used for packaging controlled substances, a black and gray drawstring bag containing several needles and a digital scale.
Walker was charged with the felony of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, and three misdemeanor charges of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 6 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
