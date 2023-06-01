Strangulation
A man allegedly assaulted and strangled a woman in Towanda Borough on May 25.
Brian Lee Bastion, 54, was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 for assaulting a woman near Gorman’s Pond around 9 a.m., according to Towanda Borough police.
Bastion was talking to the victim near the pond. At one point, he became angry with the victim and proceeded to attack her, police said. He pulled her to the ground by her hair and punched her in the face repeatedly. Bastion choked her with both hands, causing her to black out. He also kicked her in the legs and threw her cell phone in a wooded area. At one point, the victim threw Bastion’s phone at his forehead to get away from him.
The victim had bruising and lacerations on her face, chest, arms and legs, according to court documents. EMS personnel transported her to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus for her injuries.
Bastion was arraigned on May 28 before Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton. He faces charges of misdemeanor strangulation: applying pressure to throat or neck, misdemeanor simple assault, summary harassment: subject other to physical contact and summary criminal mischief/damage property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7 at 10 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on May 25.
Michael Daniel Sollitto, 23, corned the victim in the bedroom of a residence and struck her cell phone out of her hand, according to Towanda Borough police. He proceeded to strike the victim’s neck, which left a red mark.
Sollitto was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr on May 25 and unsecured bail was set at $5,000. He faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21 at 10:15 a.m. before Judge Carr.
Possession
A Wysox woman faces possession charges for an alleged incident on May 1.
Melissa Ruth McCabe, 46, was arrested at the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Sayre for parole violations, according to court documents. Bradford County probation officers took her into custody. At the time of her arrest, she had a purse that contained a “bobble,” which is a “device used to smoke a controlled substance.” She told authorities that she used methamphetamine the night prior to her arrest.
McCabe was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000. She faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
