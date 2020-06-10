Bad checks
A Coudersport man was charged with two counts of felony theft by deception, two counts of misdemeanor bad checks, and two counts of felony receiving stolen property after issuing bad checks at Northeast ATV for the purchase of a side-by-side ATV and trailer to haul it.
According to Sayre Borough police, 30-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Duell Jr. purchased the ATV with a $12,231.44 check and the trailer with a $2,500 check. The checks had another Coudersport resident’s name on them. Duell told the clerk that they belonged to his uncle, and he was making the purchases for his uncle and father. The checking account ended up being closed. Duell had also borrowed a plate from the dealership in order to get the trailer home, which he never returned.
Duell was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 16.
Theft
A Towanda woman faces the misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, and two charges of receiving stolen property following a March 25 incident.
According to Athens Township police, 18-year-old Stevilyn Sue Michel traded a stolen black iPhone 11 with the victim for a gray iPhone XS. The victim discovered the phone was stolen after putting his sim card in it, but Michel had already driven away. He tried to contact Michel about the phone, but she blocked him on the Facebook Messenger app. After being contacted by police, Michel told investigators that she had previously traded her Air Pods and another item for the iPhone 11, and then discovered it was stolen. She tried contacting a police agency, but was told there were no applicable charges, so she was unable to get her items back. She figured she would be able to do the same without facing charges.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.
Drug paraphernalia
A Sayre man faces a charge of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia following a May 28 incident.
According to Sayre Borough police, 37-year-old Ricky D. Peters was arrested by a state parole agent after locating him at the Sayre Car Wash through the GPS system on his ankle bracelet. A search of the vehicle uncovered needles and a scale. Sayre police, who assisted at the scene, took possession of the evidence and filed new charges against Peters.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.
Assault
A Sayre man faces two counts of misdemeanor assault and two county of summary harassment following a May 31 incident at a Plumer Street residence.
According to Sayre Borough police, 20-year-old Isaiah Jamal Stewart pushed one victim and punched another before smashing multiple items in the home and leaving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.