DUI
A Towanda woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Wysox Township on May 13.
Lisa Marie Benjamin, 52, allegedly struck the vehicle in front of her when it stopped at a red light. Both vehicles were parked at the Wysox Sheetz parking lot when Pennsylvania State Police arrived, according to court documents.
She smelled like alcohol and, although she initially denied drinking alcohol, she later admitted to consuming two alcoholic beverages before driving, police said. Field sobriety tests were performed and police determined Benjamin was impaired by alcohol and incapable of driving safely. She was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Benjamin faces charges that include misdemeanor DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, three counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary careless driving and summary following too closely. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.
DUI
A Sayre man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Burlington Township on May 1.
Jefferson Claren Coombs, 43, was traveling on Burlington Turnpike with a dirty license plate that was unreadable, according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was initiated and police saw that Coombs displayed signs of impairment, and there were opened alcoholic beverages in his vehicle.
Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI, according to court documents.
Coombs faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16% and greater, and misdemeanor obscured plates: preventing reading at a reasonable distance. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 8.
