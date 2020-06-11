Retail theft
The Athens Township Police Department has charged Darria Nicket Rorick, 21, of Van Etten with retail theft following an incident on Dec. 29, 2019.
According to court records, officers were called to Walmart in Sayre around 8:33 p.m. after reports of an uncooperative female in the custody of the store’s Asset Protection Department.
Police records state that the female, identified as Rorick, was found bagging items into Walmart bags she had brought with her and then passing all points of sale without paying.
The value of unpaid items found in Rorick’s cart totaled $357.30, according to police documents.
In a statement given to police, a member of Walmart’s Asset Protection Department stated that Rorick gave them “a bit of a hard time” when they asked her for the unpaid items back. Another suspect fled the scene, according to court records.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Rorick on Feb. 4 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.