Burglary
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have issued a warrant for arrest for Austin Schoonover, 25, of Towanda, for allegedly entering a LeRoy Township residence on Route 414 and stealing multiple items.
According to police, the stolen items total $1,100. Anyone with information on Schoonover’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police in Towanda.
Two vehicle accident
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported a two vehicle accident that resulted in no injuries in Towanda Township on Wednesday morning.
According to police, a Ford F-150 was stopped on Route 220 for an active work zone when a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe backed into the vehicle while leaving a driveway.
Theft/bad checks
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating an instance of a bad check written to Up in Arms Shooting Supplies in East Smithfield in July.
According to police, bad checks were used to purchase a firearm. Police reported that they had arrested Colton Palmer, 25, of Holley, New York, in connection with the crime.
