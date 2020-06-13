Retail theft
The Athens Township Police Department has charged Brittany Danielle Durland, 30, of Sugar Run with retail theft following an incident on Dec. 27, 2019.
According to police records, officers responded to Walmart in Sayre around 10:26 p.m. and were provided with pictures of a female later identified as Durland and a male suspect and told they had committed retail theft.
When police asked the male suspect if he and Durland had stolen from the store, he told officers that he and Durland had “did it and didn’t get caught” and that they did it because “they didn’t have money and wanted the kids to have stuff,” according to court records.
Police documents state that Walmart’s Asset Protection department provided a receipt showing that the cost of the stolen merchandise totaled $235.75.
Durland was arrested with bail set at $25,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 11 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
