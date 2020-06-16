Retail theft
A Sayre woman faces charges following a June 13 retail theft incident at Walmart.
According to Athens Township police, 25-year-old Angelina Rashele Hilton was observed ripping tags off of five pairs of sunglasses, and then didn’t pay for them at the self checkout while paying for other items. After arresting Hilton, police found a smoking pipe in her possession.
Hilton was charged with felony retail theft, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary defiant trespass.
She was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23.
Drugs
Two Sayre residents face multiple drug-related charges following a June 13 traffic stop for an invalid inspection.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Sayre police said they smelled marijuana coming from the Suzuki, which was being driven by 44-year-old Michael L. Gann. Brittney Marie Stevens, 24, was his passenger. Police said Gann admitted to smoking marijuana and methamphetamine a few hours before the traffic stop and performed poorly on field sobriety testing. Stevens, who is five months pregnant, told police she had also smoked meth during the car ride. In the center console of the vehicle, police found a container with crystal methamphetamine and a glass pipe, commonly used to smoke marijuana, with a burnt substance. Police also found a container with crystal methamphetamine, 31 baggies, and $700 in cash in Stevens’ purse; a meth pipe with residue, baggies, and a scale in the glove box; and baggies and a ripped corner of a baggie containing crystal methamphetamine in the rear passenger side area. Police also found messages referencing the sale of crystal methamphetamine on Gann’s phone.
Both Stevens and Gann were charged with felony manufacturing of controlled substance, drug, device or cosmetic; felony criminal use of communication facility; misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, drugs, device, or cosmetic; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, Gann was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance and summary operation of vehicle without a valid inspection.
Both were sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility — Gann on $100,000 bail and Stevens on $50,000 bail. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for June 23.
