Indecent assault
An Athens man faces charges of indecent assault in Towanda.
Towanda Borough Police said they responded to a report of an assault that took place on April 23.
According to court documents, 18-year-old Jacob Lee Diamond Netherton allegedly met the victim in the bottom floor of Towanda High School where Netherton touched her inappropriately.
Police said that the father of the alleged victim wanted to press charges against Netherton.
Netherton is being charged with misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age and felony corruption of minors.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21.
Assault
A Towanda man faces multiple charges of assault and harassment.
According to Towanda Borough Police, the victim alleges that 30-year-old Andrew Dan Floyd Jr. arrived at her residence and asked where her son was on May 18.
Police said that the victim told Floyd multiple times to leave and he refused and entered her home without permission.
Inside the residence, Floyd allegedly threatened to kill the victim’s son before walking onto the porch where he grabbed the victim by the throat until she couldn’t breathe, according to court documents.
Floyd is being charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another; misdemeanor strangulation; two counts of misdemeanor simple assault; summary defiant trespassing and two counts of summary harassment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 9.
Drugs
A Monroeton woman faces multiple drug charges.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 28-year-old Emily Isabelle Sites was in the lobby of a state police station in North Towanda when police noticed she allegedly displayed signs of drug use on May 28.
Police said they asked to search her vehicle and Sites consented which resulted in police allegedly finding bags containing multiple bags of heroin, amphetamine, methamphetamine, a needle contains heroin, and multiple needles and cut straws with residue.
Sites is being charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance; misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 9.
Commented
