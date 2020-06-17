Fraud
Troy Borough Police Department has charged Julie Ann Hoose, 33, of Sayre with fraud and four related violations following an incident on Feb. 25.
According to court records, while being stopped at a stop light, officers in Troy checked the information for the license plate of a red GMC pickup truck, later found to be being driven by Hoose, and found that the license plate was expired, her license was suspended and there was an active warrant for her arrest issued from the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.
Court records state that once police initiated a traffic stop, they found the inspection sticker on the truck read December 2019 on the side facing out but June 2019 on the side facing in and that there was a layer of tape on the sticker holding it to the window. Officers found that when peeled back the tape showed that the sticker had been tampered with as it appeared a 12 had been cut from an old inspection sticker.
When asked, Hoose told police she noticed that the inspection sticker “looked funny to her” and that it had different numbers on the inside and outside but that she didn’t know who may have altered it because she allows others to drive the vehicle.
Hoose was arrested with bail set at $25,000 and had a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 4 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
