Theft and drug possession
A Sayre woman faces drug and theft charges after allegedly stealing a bicycle.
Pennsylvania State Police said they were dispatched to a report of a bicycle theft pulled over a man and identified him as 34-year old Nikki Rhiannon Patton.
Police reported that the subject appeared to be under the influence and upon searching her, allegedly found four bags with methamphetamine residue.
Patton is being charged with misdemeanor theft of property; misdemeanor receiving stolen property; misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance; and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing occurred on June 8.
Assault
A Sayre man faces assault charges after an altercation in a parking lot on North Wilbur Avenue on May 16.
A female informed the police that she got into a verbal altercation with 26-year-old, Jonel Rasheed James Vandyke that escalated into a physical altercation according to the Sayre Borough police. Vandyke allegedly spit on the woman’s car, and punched the car window before getting back in the vehicle.
Upon returning into the vehicle, Vandyke allegedly yelled profanity at the woman before striking her three times with a closed fist causing swelling, a bloody nose, and a black eye.
Vandyke is being charged with simple assault; and a summary of harassment. Vandyke is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing July 6.
DUI, drug possession, and drug manufacturing
A Sayre man faces DUI and drug possession charges after being pulled over for having a vehicle with illegally tinted windows and for failing to fully stop before turning onto East Lockhart Street on Feb. 27.
The man operating the vehicle was 30-year-old Michael Jay Owen. According to the Sayre Borough police, Owen failed the sobriety test and was brought in for a suspected DUI charge. On March 4, the police were granted a warrant to search his vehicle and found a bag of methamphetamine, a pipe with marajuna residue.
Owen is being charged with misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance first offence; felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; misdemeanor possession of controlled substance; summary duties at stop sign; and summary improper sunscreening.
Owen is awaiting a date for his preliminary hearing.
Burglary, criminal trespassing, and assault
A Sayre man faces burglary, criminal trespassing, and assault charges after allegedly breaking into a home on Alden Street on July 16, 2016.
The Sayre Borough police reported that a man and his friend were allegedly assaulted while sleeping in the man’s home. The man stated that at least four males allegedly broke into his house and were punching, kicking, and punching him to the ground as he was trying to run. The man’s friend was allegedly struck by a beer bottle and was also kicked and punched.
The suspects got into a car and drove away before the police arrived. On June 14, a man who resides on Stevenson St. was able to identify three of the suspects through pictures on Facebook and through speaking with acquaintances. One of the suspects was identified as 31-year-old Michael Elton Britt.
Britt is being charged with felony burglary, felony criminal trespassing, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment.
Britt is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on June 22.
Assault
A Sayre man is facing assault charges after allegedly choking a nurse on June 9 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
The suspect was identified as 63-year-old Frank Emmell. The victim stated that Emmel allegedly approached her in an aggressive manner and pulled down her mask. The victim and several nurses put him back in bed, but he allegedly approached her once again, this time grabbing her and placing her in a choke hold nearly causing her to lose consciousness until the nursing staff came in and released his grip.
Police reported that Emmell admitted that he had the intent to kill her and according to the nurses he allegedly believed that people in the hospital were there to kill him.
Emmel is being charged with felony aggravated assault; and misdemeanor simple assault.
Emmel is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing June 22.
Drugs
A Towanda man is facing criminal use of communication, and drug possession charges after being stopped for a traffic stop just prior to the intersection of Route 220 and Shaw Boulevard on June 12.
The Pennsylvania State police reported that they noticed the front windshield of the car was broken and the tail lights were not working initiating the stop. The police noticed drug paraphernalia in a box behind the driver's seat leading to a search of the car. The suspect was identified as 32-year-old Paul Robert Joseph Shedden.
Upon inspection of the vehicle, police allegedly found a smoking pipe with residue, a large bag of methamphetamine, a smaller bag with methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, two bongs, and another small bag of methamphetamine in his wallet.
Within his cell phone police allegedly found multiple messages related to drug dealing. Shedden is being charged with misdemeanor manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance; misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia; summary driving while operating license suspended or revoked; summary operating vehicle without required financial responsibility; summary fraudulent use or removal of regular plate; summary no rear lights; summary obstructed window; summary operating vehicle without valid inspection; misdemeanor habitual offenders; felony criminal use of communication facility.
Shedden is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing July 7.
Assault
A Towanda man is facing assault charges after a physical altercation on Cash Creek Road, Ulster Township on June 10.
the victim reported that allegedly her boyfriend, identified as 34-year-old Matthew Patrick Gay, entered her residence and began striking her head off the floor and struck her numerous times. The Pennsylvania State police allegedly observed multiple contusions on the victim’s face and arms.
Gay is being charged with misdemanor simple assault and summary harrasment.
Gay is scheduled to have his prelimenary hearing June 23.
Assault
A Towanda man is facing assault charges after an altercation at the Towanda Rodeway Inn on April 9.
The victim reported that allegedly her boyfriend, 32-year-old Korey Aaron Rowe, grabbed her, pushed her into a wall, and then stomped on her foot. The Towanda Borough police reported that her foot and ankle were swollen.
Rowe is being charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment. Rowe is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on June 23.
Unsworn falsifications
A Towanda man is being charged with unsworn falsification to authorities after attempting to buy a firearm from RGM Inc. in Towanda on April 15.
The suspect was identified as 54-year-old Stephen R. Supplee. Towanda Borough police stated that Supplee allegedly marked no to question 11c on ATF Form 4473 asking if the applicant had ever been convicted of a felony or any crime with a penalty of more than a year.
After a criminal record check, police found that Supplee was convicted of possession of a prohibited offensive weapon in 2005 with a sentence of up to five years. Supplee is being charged with misdemeanor statement under penalty.
Supplee is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing July 21.
Fugitive
An Erin man is facing multiple charges in Chemung County and is wanted as a fugitive in Bradford County.
According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, they arrested Michael Lyon on charges of felony criminal possession of stolen property, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor unlawful fleeing police in a motor vehicle, misdemeanor obstructing governmental administration and misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Lyon was arraigned in Horseheads and remanded to the Chemung County Jail without bail.
He is pending extradition to Pennsylvania.
