Possession
A Wyalusing man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Wyalusing Township on June 10.
Clayton Robert Franko, 20, was involved in a motor vehicle crash on Route 706, according to Pennsylvania State Police. His vehicle smelled of marijuana and police saw a partially opened box with a zipper in plain view. Inside the box, police found suspected leafy marijuana in a clear plastic baggie, two plastic containers with suspected marijuana wax, a glass smoking pipe and a metal grinder, according to court documents.
Frank faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19.
Assault
A Towanda man faces felony assault charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Township on June 14.
Jacob Ryan Mulcahy, 29, had beaten the victim around 8 p.m. at a residence on Burlington Turnpike, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He threw a metal frying pan at the victim, which hit her hand causing suspected broken bones. During the incident, he also slammed a wooden door in her face that caused bruising to her forehead and left eye, police noted.
Mulcahy faces charges of felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact. He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $20,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.
DUI
A Rome man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda on April 30.
Duane N. Hunsinger, 59, was driving 77 mph in a 55 mph zone of Route 220, according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was conducted on Patterson Boulevard near its intersection with Reuter Boulevard. The inspection sticker on his vehicle was expired, police noted.
The vehicle smelled like alcohol and Hunsinger had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to court documents. Multiple beer cans were in the vehicle and he admitted to drinking alcohol.
Field sobriety tests were performed and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI, police said.
Hunsinger faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16% and greater, summary exceed 55 mph in other location by 22 mph, summary operating a vehicle without a valid inspection and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 22.
Possession
A Monroeton man faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia for an alleged incident in Monroe Borough on May 29.
Craig Charles Savinsky, 58, placed items under a vehicle that was parked on a College Avenue residence, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The items consisted of a plastic container with two glass smoking devices that had suspected methamphetamine residue inside it. A friend of Savinsky’s also handed police a clear glass smoking device with suspected methamphetamine residue that was in the vehicle’s glove compartment. He told police that he used the devices to smoke methamphetamine, police said. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
Possession and harassment
A Towanda man faces possession and harassment charges for an alleged incident in Wyalusing Borough on March 18.
Walter Bump III, 33, got into an altercation with the victim and held her down to prevent her from leaving her own residence, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A witness alleged that Bump left a backpack on a roadway, according to court documents. Bump claimed it was his and that marijuana was inside it. He consented to a search of the backpack and police found suspected marijuana in a bag and a glass smoking device with suspected marijuana, police said.
Bump faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19.
Disorderly conduct
A Horseheads, N.Y. man faces disorderly conduct charges for an alleged incident at the Wyalusing Dandy Mini Mart on June 4 in Wyalusing Borough.
Michael Elton Britt, 31, was asked to leave the store located on State Street multiple times by employees after he went behind the counter, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He refused and proceeded to punch a lottery machine multiple times with his brass knuckles, which caused minor damage.
Britt faces charges of misdemeanor make repairs/sell/etc. to an offensive weapon, misdemeanor disorderly conduct: hazardous/physical offense, misdemeanor criminal mischief: damage property, and misdemeanor defiant trespass: actual communication to. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19.
