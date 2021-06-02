DUI
A Williamsport man faces DUI charges after committing several traffic violations.
Pennsylvania State Police said they conducted a traffic stop on a silver car after it crossed the center yellow lines several times, almost struck a curb, and turned without using a turn signal in Towanda on April 29.
Police pulled over the driver identified as 42-year-old Michael James Spencer and he had bloodshot glassy eyes, the smell of alcohol on his breath, and slurred speech, according to court documents.
Spencer is being charged with misdemeanor DUI with highest rate of alcohol of BAC .16+ 1st offense; summary fail to keep right and summary fail to signal.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 2.
Possession
An Ulster man faces charges for multiple drug and traffic violations.
Pennsylvania State Police said they pulled over a car after it was driving 83 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour speed limit zone in Towanda Township on May 12.
The driver got out of his car and began walking along the side of the road away from police.
Police instructed the man to walk to their patrol vehicle and identified him as 41-year-old John R. Palfreyman.
When asked why he was walking the other way, Palfreyman allegedly said he knew his license was suspended and he wanted to avoid getting a citation.
Palfreyman gave police consent to search his vehicle, where they allegedly found a bag of methamphetamine and a silver spoon with methamphetamine residue on it.
Palfreyman is being charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance; misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia; summary driving while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, 1st offense and summary exceeding a 55 MPH speed limit by 28 MPH.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.
Assault
A Chemung woman is facing assault charges on a nurse at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Sayre Borough Police said they went to the hospital and interviewed a nurse who alleged that Courtney Robyn Brown, 21, punched her in the head.
While at the hospital, Brown received a food tray and allegedly threw it at the cafeteria staff and tried to walk out of the emergency department, according to court documents.
Police said the nurse tried to calm her down and Brown tried to push the nurse. When Brown sat on a hospital bed, the nurse turned around to leave the room and Brown stood up and punched the nurse.
Brown is being charged with felony aggravated assault and summary harassment.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.
Theft and possession
A Towanda man faces drug and theft charges after he allegedly committed retail theft at the Athens Township Wal-Mart.
Athens Township Police said Wal-Mart employees saw 27-year-old Steven Michael Brown acting suspicious in the automotive department on May 20.
Brown allegedly took a power booster, put it in his pocket, cut through a closed register and attempted to leave before being stopped by Wal-Mart employees at the door, according to court documents.
According to police, Brown was searched and they discovered a stolen charger cord, a rubber container with methamphetamine inside it, a glass smoking pipe with drug reside in it, and a plastic straw containing a white powdery substance.
Brown faces charges of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance; misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia and summary retail theft.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for June 17.
Theft
A Gillett man is facing charges of retail theft allegedly committed at the Athens Township Wal-Mart.
On May 7, Athens Township Police said that 51-year old Herbert Warren Barrett and a female companion went to the self-checkout and did not pay for flowers and other items in their shopping cart. When they attempted to leave the store, they were stopped by Wal-Mart employees.
According to police, Herbert and the female companion confessed to the theft while being interviewed.
The total value of the stolen merchandise is $510.33 before sales tax, according to court documents.
Barrett faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.
