One vehicle wreck
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported that a one vehicle wreck occurred in South Creek Township on June 19. According to police, Sherry Price, 66, of Elmira, was traveling south in a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country on Route 14 just south of the intersection with Kilgore Road when a deer entered the roadway.
The vehicle was unable to avoid the deer and struck it head on. The vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the road and suffered disabling damage.
The vehicle was towed from the scene, no injuries were reported.
Harassment
Pennsylvania State Police have issued a citation to a 14-year-old female from Gillett for harassment after an altercation on June 18.
According to police, troopers were dispatched to a residence on Route 14 in South Creek Township for an active domestic dispute. Upon arrival it was determined that the arrestee had scratched a 22-year-old male around his neck causing minor injury.
Criminal trespassing
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have cited Robert Landmesser, 37, of Milan, on charges of trespassing after an incident on June 10.
According to police, troopers responded to the area of Claret Road in Standing Stone Township for a report of an individual cutting down trees onto the railroad tracks nearby. Once on scene the complainant identified Landmesser as the perpetrator.
Two charged with criminal trespassing
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Heather Rose Talada, 19, of Owego, New York, and Noah Alexander Warren, 19, of Apalachin, New York, with criminal trespassing among other charges following an incident at the Litchfield Elementary School in Litchfield Township on June 4.
According to police, troopers were dispatched to the Litchfield Elementary School on the aforementioned date for a report of two individuals attempting to break into the school. Upon arrival police observed a blue Volkswagen Jetta parked behind the school and two individuals, later identified as Talada and Warren, exit the building. Talada was observed to be holding a stack of papers.
Talada told police that she attended the school as a child and she and Warren entered the building in search of items that were sentimental to her. Talada and Warren told police that they had used bolt cutters to cut two locks and access the building.
Both preliminary hearing are scheduled for June 23 in front of Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton. Warren was held on $25,000 bail and Talada was held on $10,000 bail.
