Assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on June 18.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Rain showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High near 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 6:35 am
Assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on June 18.
Michael Daniel Sollitto, 24, allegedly tackled the victim and struck the back of her head with his fist, causing it to bleed, according to court documents. At one point he also broke the victim’s phone.
Towanda Borough police arrived at the residence and “immediately saw blood on her shirt” when the victim answered the door, court documents show. Sollitto allegedly told police that they “might as well arrest him because he is not suppose to be there as per conditions of his bail.” Police proceeded to place him under arrest.
Sollitto faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor harassment: subject other to physical contact. His bail was set at $40,000 on June 18, but he was later placed on supervised bail of $5,000 on June 21. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28 at 8:32 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Larry J. Hurley. A formal arraignment is scheduled for July 13 at 8:30 a.m. before the Honorable Evan Williams III.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.