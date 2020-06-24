Retail theft
An Elmira woman faces a misdemeanor charge of retail theft following a June 20 incident at Walmart.
According to Athens Township police, 22-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Burdick concealed four perfume and body items, and a six-pack of shirts, in a cloth Walmart bag before trying to exit the store without paying for them.
Burdick was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30.
DUI
An Athens man faces a misdemeanor DUI charge after police responded to a report of an unresponsive male behind the wheel of a vehicle at Dandy CNG along Elmira Street on May 24.
According to Athens Township police, 27-year-old Joshua Michael Arnold had bloodshot and glossy eyes, and told police he had dropped some friends off after drinking before realizing he was unable to drive and pulling into the parking lot. Police noted that Arnold also smelled of alcohol, and showed signs of impairment through field sobriety testing.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 24.
Theft
A Dushore man faces the misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property after he was observed riding a stolen bicycle.
According to Athens Borough police, 18-year-old Antonio M. McGruther was spotted while police assisting Sayre police with an incident. The bicycle McGruther was riding matched the description of one that had been stolen from the Page Manor apartments on June 17.
McGruther was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30.
Natural death
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda were called to the scene of the death of a 57-year-old male in Wilmot Township on June 18. The investigation revealed that the death was of natural causes.
Motorcycle wreck/life flight
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported a one motorcycle wreck had occurred on Route 187 in Rome Township on Monday.
Police said that Jordan Lynch, 18, of Rome, was traveling north on Route 187 and attempted to pass a truck in a 2013 Honda CBR250R. Lynch then traveled into the left lane and, in an attempt to avoid oncoming traffic, lost control of the vehicle and skidded to a final rest in the oncoming lane of traffic. Lynch was transported via Guthrie Air to Robert Packer Hospital for a suspected minor injury.
Lynch was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was also issued a citation for overtaking a vehicle on the left according to police.
DUI
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Brooke Maloney, 25, of Ulster with DUI following a one vehicle wreck in Sheshequin Township on May 28.
According to police, Maloney was traveling east on Ghent Hill Road at approximately 11:28 p.m. when she lost control of a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee while negotiating a right curve at a greater speed than road conditions allowed. Maloney crossed the double yellow line, struck a cable barrier and traveled off the roadway, striking several trees before coming to a final rest.
No injuries were reported.
