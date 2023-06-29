DUI
A Troy woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Township in the early hours of June 26.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 10:02 am
Crystal Ann Putnam, 41, was allegedly laying in the roadway of the 900 block of South Main Street around 2 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. She eventually got up and proceeded to drive away from the scene. Police found her vehicle parked at Wayside Inn, according to court documents. She was laying back in the driver’s seat and displayed signs of impairment.
The vehicle was running with its brake lights on at the time, according to court documents. “At one point, Putnam took her foot off the brake, causing the vehicle to jerk forward.”
Putnam refused to exit the vehicle after being told to do so multiple times, police said. She resisted arrest and had to be physically removed from the vehicle.
She was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $5,000. Putnam faces charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and misdemeanor resist arrest/other law enforcement. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12 at 9:30 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
