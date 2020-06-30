Possession of drug paraphernalia
Two Sayre men each face a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge after Sayre police responded to a large fire in the backyard of a Glaser Street home on June 24.
According to police, Kyle Jordan Manuel, 20, and Dale Allen Townsend, 32, were found sitting by the fire and admitted to smoking marijuana that evening. They were found in possession of three glass smoking bowls and a blunt.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Scattering rubbish
A Milan man faces the charges of misdemeanor scattering rubbish and summary depositing waste on highway after Athens Township police said he dumped a large amount of tires along Orcutt Creek Road and Mink Ranch Road in the township during the afternoon of May 4.
According to police, Tyler Hale Ellis, 20, said he was paid $100 to dispose of the tires. After police spoke with him, Ellis and his friends picked up 117 tires from the roadways and hauled them back to the resident who had paid him for the disposal. Police noted that Ellis had a previous conviction for littering.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Theft
A Towanda man faces the misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property following a June 19 incident at Walmart.
According to Athens Township police, 58-year-old Dean Troy Schumacher took an employee’s walkie talkie from a window shelf when she was not looking. Police caught up to Schumacher while walking south on Elmira Street at the intersection with Bressler Street. The walkie talkie had a value of $199.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Theft of motor vehicle
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a vehicle theft that occurred in Monroe Borough on June 10. According to police, the 2012 Gray Ford Escape was removed from the owner’s driveway sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on the aforementioned date. The vehicle was then discovered abandoned on the Burlington Turnpike in Towanda Township hours later.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda.
Natural death
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda were called to the scene of an unresponsive male on Ben West Road in Litchfield Township on June 16. An investigation was conducted and the death was determined to be of natural causes.
Assault
Pennsylvania State Police have charged two people with assault following a fight that occurred in Columbia Township on Austinville Road on May 26.
According to police, troopers responded to a report of a physical altercation between two individuals. After an investigation, it was found that Brenden Hague, 19, of Troy, and Hal Eighmey III, 26, of Troy, entered into a mutual fight when Hal Eighmey II intervened to try to break up the fight and Eighmey II was struck by Hague. Minor injuries were observed to Eighmey III and Hague, the parties charged by police.
PFA violation
Pennsylvania State Police are in pursuit of Alfred Franklin Isbell concerning his alleged violation of a PFA on June 12 in Ulster. According to police, Isbell texted a person that has a PFA against him, violating the PFA. Isbell has not been located by police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact state police in Towanda.
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Jason Saiers, 38, of Monroeton, and Paul Singh, 32, of Towanda, following an investigation into thefts of deposits from Burger King in North Towanda Township. The total amount taken from the business was $2,816.43.
Car fire
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported a care fire took place on Minnequa Main Road in Canton Township on June 27.
According to police, a Chevrolet classic car operated by Riley M. Bull, 18, of Troy, was traveling north on the aforementioned road when a fire broke out in the cargo area of the vehicle causing visible flames. The operator was not harmed in the incident. The crash is under investigation.
Bull was not licensed according to police.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have charged Zaquon Benjaminbrown, 19, of Millerton, with possession of drug paraphernalia after making contact with him on June 6.
According to police, troopers found Benjaminbrown to be in possession of multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia at the intersection of Route 6 and Sullivan Street in Wysox Township. Police said that Benjaminbrown attempted to flee custody but was apprehended after a foot pursuit.
Criminal trespassing
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Amanda Figard, 28, of Towanda, after she allegedly trespassed on Fairfield Inn and Suites in Wysox Township on June 27.
