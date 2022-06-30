Assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges for an alleged incident on June 21 in Towanda Borough.
Christopher John Jellow, 35, assaulted the victim at her residence on York Avenue, according to Towanda Borough police. The victim had a swelling black eye, two marks on the right side of her neck, and a mark on her chest. Police stated that Jellow choked and punched the victim in the face, which caused her to lose consciousness.
Jellow faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault, summary harassment: subject other to physical contact, and misdemeanor strangulation: applying pressure to throat or neck.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.
Possession
A Towanda man faces two counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered for an alleged incident on June 15 in Towanda Borough.
Aaron Daniel Watson, 24, had warrants out of the Towanda Borough Police Department and was arrested by an officer who saw him walking down Second Street, according to court documents. He was transported to the police station, where officers searched him and his backpack. Inside the backpack they found two plastic baggies containing white substances. One baggie tested positive for cocaine and the other tested positive for methamphetamine, police said.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
DUI
A Wyalusing woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident on May 29 in Wysox Township.
Jessica N. McDermott, 34, was pulled over on Route 6 near its intersection with Tulip Lane for having a vehicle registration plate that belonged to a different vehicle, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Her breath smelled like alcohol and her eyes were bloodshot. She admitted to having an alcoholic beverage before driving. Field sobriety tests were performed and signs of impairment were observed, which led to her arrest, police said.
McDermott faces charges that include misdemeanor DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, summary display plate card in improper vehicle, summary careless driving, and misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19.
DUI
A Laceyville man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident on May 13 in Tuscarora Township.
Ray D. Dennis, 48, was sleeping in the driver’s seat of his vehicle with the keys in the ignition on Clapper Hill Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He had a bag in his lap containing a glass smoking device and suspected methamphetamine, which was seized by police. His speech was slurred and unintelligible, police noted. Authorities discovered that his driving privileges were DUI-suspended and the May 13 incident was his second driving while suspended offense, according to court documents.
Dennis faces charges that include misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary driving while BAC .02 or greater while license is suspended, and summary operating privilege suspended/revoked.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19.
Assault
A Monroeton man faces assault charges for an alleged incident in Ulster Township on June 19.
Joshua John McGovern, 36, hit the victim in the face with his fist as she was driving on Route 220, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim’s right cheek was swollen, became black and blue, and her right eye was bloodshot.
McGovern faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.
Possession
An Ulster man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda on May 12.
Brad Laverne Johnson, 46, was driving with a suspended license, which led to a traffic stop on Route 220 near its intersection with Tomahawk Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police. This was his fifth incident of driving while on a suspended license.
He consented to a vehicle search and police found a white powder substance in a baggie, according to court documents.
Johnson faces charges that include misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary operating privileges suspended or revoked.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.
