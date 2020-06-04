Animal neglect
A Wysox man faces misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals — sustenance/water following a Jan. 27 investigation into an emaciated horse in Towanda Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 72-year-old Dale Alan Shaffer owned a brown horse whose back was heavily arched down, and whose ribs and hip bones could be seen through its skin. Police also observed the animal roam onto another person’s property and eat grass. Shaffer refused to let police inside the red barn the horse resided in to check out the food situation, so police executed a search warrant on Jan. 30 where they found inadequate living conditions and no feed for the animal.
His case is currently in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
Theft
A Towanda man faces misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property charges following the theft of a guitar between Jan. 29 and Jan. 30.
According to Towanda Borough police, 21-year-old Zachariah M. Blackwell had sold the guitar for $100 to Joe’s Sports Cards, where the victim found it before reporting the incident to police. The victim told police that Blackwell had been at his house on the days when the guitar went missing.
A plea hearing is scheduled for June 18 in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
Drug paraphernalia
A Towanda woman faces the charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary disorderly conduct and summary public drunkenness
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Nichole Marie Dewitt had been in the area of Hurley’s grocery store for more than six hours when police received a call about a distraught female. Dewitt was suspected to be under the influence of methamphetamine after appearing jittery with fast and jerky movements, and exhibiting paranoia. She was transported to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for a mental health analysis and commitment. Police found her in possession of a clear plastic syringe with suspected methamphetamine and two smoking devices containing suspected marijuana.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 19.
Theft by deception
William L. Hunsinger, 61, of Towanda faces misdemeanor charges of theft by deception and bad checks after the victim received a bad $1,500 check from him, according to Bradford County detectives.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for June 4.
Assault
An Ulster man faces multiple charges following a Feb. 4 assault at an Oak Hill Road residence.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 42-year-old Christopher Michael Shulas body slammed, choked, and stiff armed the victim in the face, and threatened to kill the victim, before leaving the residence on foot. Police found him walking along Lenox Road in Ulster Township.
Shulas faces the charges of felony strangulation, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children, misdemeanor terroristic threats, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment.
A criminal pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 30 in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas. He is currently in the Bradford County Correctional Facility.
Defiant trespass
A Monroeton man faces a misdemeanor defiant trespass charge following a Feb. 3 call for a man who would not leave another man’s home.
According to Towanda Borough police, 45-year-old Robert Lee Bump had entered the home and woke the victim up. Bump left the residence before police arrived and was unable to be found following a search of the area. Bump was among several people who had to be advised to stay away from the defendant when police responded to a Jan. 30 incident at that same home.
Bump was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail. His case is currently proceeding through the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
Harassment
A Sayre man faces a charge of misdemeanor harassment after repeatedly texting a victim with sexually suggestive messages and sending a picture of his penis.
According to Towanda Borough police, 52-year-old Kenneth E. Mosier sent the victim more than 96 text messages over a two-day period. After police told him to stop contacting the victim, he continued to send sexual messages.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.
