DUI
A Wysox woman faces multiple charges after Towanda Borough police observed her truck veering out of her lane multiple times while traveling on Main Street and Golden Mile Road.
According to police, 40-year-old Emma J. Washington ended up pulled over in the parking lot of Sheetz. Police said Washington glossy eyes, slow and slurred speech, and they could smell a strong odor of alcohol in the truck’s passenger compartment. Washington showed signs of impairment from field sobriety testing, although she refused chemical blood testing after being transported to Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital.
Washington was charged with misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely — first offense, and the summary charges of fail to keep right, disregard traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, and limitations on driving on left side of road.
A plea hearing is scheduled for June 18.
Theft
A Milan man faces the misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property following a Dec. 30, 2019 incident.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 37-year-old Robert James Landmesser, along with 25-year-old Logan Curtis Ackley of Monroeton, stole two black walnut logs from a victim’s property valued around $650 and, according to a witness, loaded them into a truck using a PennDOT skidsteer located nearby. The logs were later discovered at NY Penn Forest Products in Rome, where Landmesser and Ackley had sold them.
A formal arraignment for Landmesser is scheduled for June 15.
Ackley was charged with the misdemeanors of theft by unlawful taking, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, and summary criminal trespass. He is currently awaiting sentencing.
Burglary
A Towanda man faces multiple charges after allegedly attacking a woman after busting through the door of an apartment she had fled to on Jan. 17.
According to Towanda Borough police, 40-year-old Jason Patrick White slammed the victim against the wall and put his hands around her neck before leaving the apartment following multiple requests from the apartment’s resident.
White was charged with felony burglary, felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor strangulation and misdemeanor simple assault. He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail.
White’s case is currently proceeding through the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
An Athens man faces a misdemeanor charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia following a Dec. 25, 2019 incident in Towanda Borough.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 39-year-old Lloyd Edward Walters was charged after they received a report of a suspicious person in North Towanda Township. Police ended up finding him around the intersection of Mean Street and Main Street in Towanda Borough. Police found him in possession of two hypodermic needles, a razor blade, and a small round mirror.
Walters’ case is currently proceeding through the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
Endangering welfare of children
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Christopher Wayne Morgan, 39, of Troy with endangering the welfare of children following an incident on Jan. 25.
Police records state that officers responded to a residence in Armenia Township around 11:50 a.m. following a report of child endangerment.
Officers were told that Morgan had left three juvenile children alone overnight for approximately four hours from 9:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m., according to court documents.
Court records show that when interviewed by police, Morgan stated that he did leave the children alone and believed another adult was coming to watch them.
Morgan was arrested with bail set at $35,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 5.
DUI
A Towanda man faces multiple charges following a Nov. 14, 2019 vehicle crash on Route 6 near the intersection with Covered Bridge Road in Burlington Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 30-year-old Brandon Michael Cassellbury was driving a silver GMC Sierra east when his vehicle left the roadway. He overccorected and struck an oncoming Toyota Venza. The crash sent the driver of the Toyota to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital with serious injuries that required multiple surgeries and an extended hospital stay.
Cassellbury was charged with felony aggravated assault by vehicle in the second degree, felony aggravated assault by vehicle in the third degree, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — schedule two or three — first offense, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability — first offense, and the summary charges of disregard traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, and fail to use safety belt (two charges).
He was sent to the Bradford County correctional Facility on $10,000 bail. A plea hearing is currently scheduled for July 2.
Resisting arrest
Lucinda Saxon, 54, of Towanda, faces a charge of misdemeanor resisting arrest after struggling with deputies during an arrest on a collections bench warrant, according to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.
She is currently in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail. A plea hearing is scheduled for June 18.
Criminal conspiracy
Pennsylvania State Police have charged Chelsey Jean Decker, 28, of Wysox with criminal conspiracy, manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance and two related charges following an incident on Feb. 11 in Jacksons Trailer Park.
According to police records, officers were called to Jacksons Trailer Park in Wysox Township after confirming Decker sold an “8-ball” of crystal methamphetamine.
Court documents state that after a search warrant, officers seized 31 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 5.3 ounces of marijuana packaged for sale, multiple syringes, scales and plastic baggies in Leighton’s bedroom.
Leighton was arrested with bail set at $75,000 and a formal arraignment scheduled for March 5.
