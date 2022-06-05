DUI
A Wyalusing man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Wyalusing Township on March 5.
Bryan Michael Carr, 29, damaged a guide rail and building with his vehicle on Wyalusing-New Albany Road around 2 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. He smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and had difficulty standing, which led to field sobriety tests being performed and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Carr faces charges that include misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16% and greater, summary disregard for a single traffic lane, summary driving at unsafe speed, summary failure to report accident to police, summary careless driving and summary failure to use safety belt: driver and front seat occupant. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 24.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges after allegedly crashing his vehicle in Towanda Township on May 7.
Patrick J. McGuire, 64, crashed into a ditch on Patton Hill Road. He stated that his foot got stuck on the accelerator, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He smelled like alcohol and admitted to drinking an alcoholic beverage before driving. Field sobriety tests were not performed because of the severity of his injuries and he was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
McGuire faces charges that include misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16% and greater, summary disregard for a single traffic lane, summary disobedience to traffic-control devices, summary careless driving, summary duties at stop sign and summary driving at unsafe speed. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 8.
Possession
A woman faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Borough on May 3.
Alyssa Renee Kolosky, 22, was driving a pickup truck with a loud exhaust system, which led to a traffic stop at the intersection of Oak Street and Porter Place, according to Pennsylvania State Police. She had a suspended license, which she was aware of.
Police saw a glass smoking device in the vehicle and seized it, according to court documents. A consented vehicle search led to troopers finding multiple drugs and paraphernalia inside it. She admitted to possessing the smoking device and a metal grinder that police found.
Kolosky faces charges that include misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary improper muffler and summary driving without a license. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.
Possession
A Waverly man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on Sept. 3, 2021.
Pennsylvania State Police responded to a report of individuals consuming drugs in the Burger King drive-thru, according to court documents.
Adam Pettit, 42, was in possession of a pipe inside the vehicle, police said. A consented vehicle search led to police finding a glass pipe with burnt edges stuffed between the front passenger seat and center console. Police also found a plastic bag of marijuana, a counterfeit hundred dollar bill and a bag of “identify documents from Pettit,” court documents show.
Pettit confessed that the pipe, marijuana plant and counterfeit money were all his, police said. He also provided a false date of birth during processing.
He faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use and misdemeanor false identification to law enforcement. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 6.
