Criminal mischief
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an instance of criminal mischief that occurred on Jones Road in Warren Township on June 23-24.
According to police, an unknown actor caused damage to a metal sign posted at the end of a Repsol Oil & Gas gas pad access driveway. Police said a bullet hole was observed on the sign. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Towanda.
Two vehicle wreck
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported that a two vehicle wreck occurred on LeRaysville Road in Stevens Township on July 2.
According to police, the wreck occurred when a 2015 Chevrolet CK 3500 operated by Jerry Johnson, 35, of Wyalusing, was attempting to turn left from Route 467 into Johnson Quarries when a 2002 Dodge RAM 1500 operated by Christopher Barnes, 30, of Laceyville, struck Johnson from behind. The Chevrolet spun several times before coming to a final rest in the driveway of Johnson Quarries while the Dodge traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a stone wall before coming to a final rest. No injuries were reported in the crash. The Chevrolet was towed from the scene while the Dodge escaped with minor damages.
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating a theft that occurred on Blue Jay Lane in Ulster Township on July 1.
According to police, troopers received a report of the theft of three Douglas tires and rims from a 2005 Mazda. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact state police in Towanda. The assessed value of the items stolen is $400.
Harassment
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested a 68-year-old man from Ulster in connection to an instance of harassment that occurred on Cowell Road in Sheshequin Township on July 1.
According to police, troopers responded to 599 Crowell Road for a report of an altercation at approximately 9:18 p.m. An investigation resulted in the arrestee being cited with a non-traffic violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.