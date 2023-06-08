DUI
DUI
Updated: June 8, 2023 @ 12:29 pm
A Canton man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda during the early hours of March 25.
Christopher Clayton Lee, 37, passed a vehicle in a no passing zone of Reuter Boulevard around 12:18 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was conducted and Lee displayed signs of impairment and smelled of alcohol. Lee stated that he drank three beers prior to driving. Field sobriety tests were performed and police determined that he was incapable of driving safely, which led to his arrest.
Lee faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, misdemeanor DUI/BAC .10%-.16%, summary careless driving, summary disregard of a single traffic lane and summary driving without a license. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
A Towanda woman faces possession charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda on May 30.
Stephanie Fr Valenzuela, 39, was the passenger of a vehicle that was pulled over in the parking lot of Hurley’s Super Market around 2:35 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle was traveling on Reuter Boulevard with an inactive registration plate that belonged to a different vehicle. During the stop, troopers arrested Valenzuela for having an active warrant. She consented to allow police to search her purse. Inside the purse, police found an unlabeled pill bottle that contained 74 suspected suboxone pills.
She faces charges for misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 5 at 10 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
