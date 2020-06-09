Possession
Troy Borough Police Department has charged Jacob Alan Gregory, 22, of Mansfield with use or possession of drug paraphernalia and four related violations following an incident on Nov. 28, 2019.
According to court records, Gregory was pulled over in Troy Borough for driving a vehicle with expired registration but when speaking to Gregory officers smelled the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Police saw three empty beer bottles as well as a glass smoking device in the vehicle and found that Gregory had no valid insurance, registration or inspection of the vehicle. When asked, Gregory told officers that he had not consumed any alcohol or marijuana that day.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Gregory on Jan. 29 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.