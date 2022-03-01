Retail theft
Christopher Joseph Costin 43, of Sayre, is charged with misdemeanor retail theft in relation to an altercation on Feb. 23.
According to court documents, Athens Township police were called to Tops by associates who had witnessed a man and woman leaving with unpaid merchandise. Police discovered a man and woman matching the description given nearby, whereupon they identified the man as Costin.
Costin admitted to taking the merchandise police valued at $101, according to police.
Costin’s preliminary hearing is March 29.
Fleeing an officer
A Towanda man faces felony charges for allegedly fleeing police in Wysox Township on Feb. 17.
Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies stated that 27-year-old Ryan James Allis was wanted for violating his state parole and for a domestic relations warrant. Authorities received information that he would be near the Wysox plaza and they found him at the Bee Clean Car Wash on Golden Mile Road around 3 p.m.
Allis saw police and sped off in an attempt to flee from them. Police pursued Allis who refused to obey their emergency lights and sirens. As he was driving on the road, he passed multiple vehicles in the center turn lane heading east. He eventually turned left onto Route 187 north and immediately turned left onto Lake Road, according to court documents.
Due to traffic and Allis’ speed, police ended their pursuit and informed Bradford County Dispatch of his vehicle’s description and the direction he was heading. It was later discovered that his driver’s license was suspended, court documents show.
Allis faces charges of felony fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, summary driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, summary fail to keep right and summary reckless driving.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1.
Driving while operating privileges are suspended
A Gillett man faces charges of misdemeanor driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked and summary driving an unregistered vehicle on Feb. 11.
Athens Township police saw a vehicle with an expired registration driving south on Route 220 and turn onto Wolcott Hollow. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver, 38-year-old Paul M. Crispell Jr., told police that he had a suspended driver’s license. It was later confirmed to be DUI suspended, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.
DUI
A Towanda woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident on Dec. 4, 2021.
Around 2:30 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a one car motor vehicle crash on Old Plank Road.
The front of the vehicle was in a ditch and the driver, 41-year-old Tia-Jo Marie Pierce, said she tried to avoid a deer, which caused her to hit an embankment, according to court documents.
Troopers noticed that Pierce had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol and leaned on her vehicle for support. She said that she consumed alcohol in the morning and smoked marijuana the previous day. Field sobriety tests were conducted and she was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, court documents show.
Pierce faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/BAC. 16% and greater, two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary driving at unsafe speed and summary disregard of a single traffic lane. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 1.
Assault
A Towanda man faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact for an alleged incident on Jan. 27.
Towanda Borough police stated that 40-year-old Edward John McGowan III assaulted the victim at a residence on the 400 block of Main Street. McGowan fled the area before police arrived for the reported domestic situation.
A witness saw him strangle the victim, while police noticed that the victim had a bruise under her right eye and dry crusted blood on her bottom lip. The victim woke up with McGowan sitting over top of her and grabbing her face and covering her mouth, according to court documents.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $40,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 2.
Assault
A Towanda man faces charges for an alleged assault on Feb. 17 in the borough.
The victim stated that she got into an argument with 61-year-old Michael Joseph Davis at a residence on the 600 block of Third Street, according to Towanda Borough police.
At one point, Davis “reached out toward her face” and the victim tried to punch him, missed and was punched in the eye by him. The victim later went to the hospital and received three stitches for a laceration over her right eye, according to court documents.
Davis told police that he and the victim were “beating up on each other,” although no physical marks were seen on him and they placed him under arrest. Officers saw a fresh trail of blood drops on the stairs of the residence
He faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact. Davis was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $40,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 2.
Corruption of minors
A Towanda man faces charges of harassment and corruption of minors for alleged incidents that occurred in Sheshequin Township.
The 17-year-old victim stated that 54-year-old James Edward Parkhurst asked her to have sex with him at a residence at Woodside Terrace on Dec. 10, 2021, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
He sent the victim inappropriate messages on multiple occasions from Sept. 1 to Oct. 20, 2021. He also harassed and propositioned a friend of the victim, according to court documents.
Parkhurst faces two counts of misdemeanor harassment: committing lewd, threatening, etc. language and two counts of misdemeanor corruption of minors. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.
