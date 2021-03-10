DUI
Casey Ryan House, 34, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI: alcohol – highest rate of alcohol – .16% or higher and general impairment, and the simple violations for careless driving and driving at a safe speed.
Towanda Borough police said that at about 3:33 a.m. on Jan. 29, an officer was dispatched to the area of Main Street and the Towanda Memorial Bridge for a report of a one car motor vehicle accident with the suspect being under the influence of alcohol and trying to flee the scene.
The officer reported that when he arrived on scene, House was walking away from his vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet Impala, which was at rest in front of the old State Farm building.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that the officer gained confirmation from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation that House was the subject of the MVA.
House reportedly walked back to the direction of the patrol car and immediately told the officer that he had been drinking.
The officer noted that he was having a hard time keeping his balance and that his eyes were bloodshot and glossy.
When he asked House what happened, he stated that he wasn’t sure, according to the affidavit.
From the tracks in the snow, the officer was able to piece together that House was driving down Main Street when he lost control of his vehicle and slid across the roadway, sending him up on the curb and striking a wall and metal parking rail.
The force of the crash was strong enough to send a wheel and tire about four feet forward.
Court documents show that House was arrested at this time and waited with the officer for PennDOT and fire police to arrive.
A legal blood draw at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus showed that House had a BAC of .212% that night. Charges were filed at a later date.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on April 23.
Drug possession, suspended license
Nicholas Hughes, 28, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and the simple violations for driving while license is suspended/revoked – DUI related, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, fraudulent use/removal of registration plate, driving an unregistered vehicle, and operating a vehicle without a valid certificate of inspection.
Towanda Borough police said that on Feb. 26, an officer saw a black motorcycle lose its back tire traction and “fishtail” as it turned onto Elizabeth Street in the borough.
The officer followed the motorcycle as it went up Elizabeth Street and turned onto Fourth Street, where it pulled over.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that the motorcycle was bearing Georgia registration which came back to a 2012 Honda.
Hughes stated that he didn’t have any of the required documents. When the officer looked up his name through the Bradford County Communications, his license came back suspended, DUI related, and he had a warrant out for his arrest through the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office.
After Hughes was detained until his warrant was confirmed, the officer searched him and found a small glass water pipe, a metal pick, a marijuana grinder with a green leafy substance inside, an electric heating device and a small metal disk.
A check was conducted on the motorcycle and it came back as a 2004 Suzuki gS500 with no owner information.
The motorcycle was towed and the paraphernalia was seized and placed into evidence at PSP Towanda.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on April 28.
Damage to property
Two Towanda men are facing charges for criminal mischief and damage to property in relation to two smashed-in large glass windows.
Towanda Borough police said that at about 1:35 a.m. on Feb. 26, officers were dispatched to respond to a reported assault at one of the apartments at 425 Main Street in the borough.
When police arrived on scene, they quickly apprehended a noticeably intoxicated male who was attempting to flee.
The male, Casey Ryan House, 34, was known to police, according to the criminal complaint. The officers noted that House immediately confessed to drinking and that he was rambling and slurring his speech.
Police noted a strong smell of alcohol coming from House as well as blood on the back of his shirt.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that he mumbled something about broken glass, and claimed that he had gotten in a fight with a man who had hit a woman. One officer reportedly went back to the area of 425 Main Street where House was running from. When he came back, he alerted the other officer of two large glass windows that were smashed.
House was detained in the patrol vehicle when police went to the upstairs apartment to speak with David L. Richardson, 35, the resident who reported the alleged assault.
Richardson explained to police that he and the woman had been sleeping and were woken up by the sound of a man screaming outside. Richardson claimed that he opened the window of the upstairs apartment which faces Main Street and called for the man, House, to stop screaming.
Court documents show that Richardson said House had yelled at him to come downstairs and fight. Richardson claimed that he did not fight House and that he and the woman went to take the trash out.
Richardson reported that House had lunged at the woman while they were outside. He said that in defense of the woman, he shoved House and that he fell into a large glass window, and that the items behind that window smashed out the large glass window on the opposite side.
Police noted that Richardson called the police following the two smashed windows but did not initially contact the police in regards to the screaming man.
Richardson and House were charged with the schedule 2 misdemeanor for criminal mischief/intentional damage to property, reckless/negligent, and House was also charged with the simple violation for public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
They both have preliminary hearings scheduled for April 28.
