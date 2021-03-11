Drug possession
Romeo Anthony Neder, 23, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors for marijuana – small amount, personal use and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 1:05 p.m. on Feb. 28, a trooper was at a regulatory checkpoint on James Street in North Towanda Township when a vehicle drove by smelling like marijuana. Police said that the driver, Neder, gave the trooper to search his car once he pulled over. A search uncovered a bottle cap with a metal piece attached to it with suspected marijuana residue and a black locked box. Neder refused consent to search the black locked box, according to the criminal complaint.
Neder was placed under arrest and brought back to PSP Towanda along with the evidence. Court documents show that inside the black locked box were two clear containers with suspected marijuana, a bag with 500 milligrams of edibles, a grinder with suspected marijuana, a small glass smoking device with residue, a red glass smoking device with residue, and an empty glass container with residue.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on April 28.
Assault, harassment
Brianna Christina Nemeth, 25, of Leraysville, was charged with the schedule 2 misdemeanor for simple assault and the simple violation for harassment – subject other to physical contact.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 4:18 a.m. on Feb. 20, a trooper was dispatched to a VFW Road residence to speak with the victim of an alleged assault.
The victim told police that they had been at a party in Ulster Township where Nemeth arrived unbeknownst to the victim.
The criminal complaint shows that Nemeth had allegedly struck the victim in the head and face.
Police viewed a brief video on a cell phone that appeared to be the aftermath of a fight with 10 to 15 people pushing each other and yelling. The victim pointed out Nemeth as their attacker and pointed out a friend who witnessed the attack.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that the victim had recent bruising above the left eye and swelling on the left side of their face. A medical evaluation at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus showed that the victim suffered a mild concussion.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:45 a.m. on April 14.
Aggravated assault, terroristic threats
Wayne Alfred Vanderpool, 69, of Towanda, was charged with the schedule 2 felony for aggravated assault – attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon, the schedule 2 misdemeanor for simple assault, the schedule 1 misdemeanor for terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, the schedule 2 misdemeanor for recklessly endangering another person, and the simple violation for harassment – subject other to physical contact. Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that the station received a warrant at about 12:40 p.m. on March 2 for an involuntary mental health evaluation for Vanderpool following allegations of physical assault and threats made while holding a firearm.
Two troopers arrived at the Towanda Township residence for the mental health evaluation warrant at about 1:01 p.m., according to the criminal complaint.
Police had previously learned from the affiant of the mental health warrant that the victim had reported Vanderpool for an alleged assault that occurred on Feb. 23.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that Vanderpool had threatened the victim, physically grabbed her, pulled his pistol out of his pocket, said that he was going to kill her, and held the gun to her head.
It was further related that Vanderpool always keeps his pistol in his pocket. The troopers took Vanderpool into custody once they arrived on scene, and a loaded Ruger LCP .380 was found in his front left pocket. According to the affidavit, the victim presented police with a written statement which related that a week prior, Vanderpool had hit her with a pillow, pulled out his pistol, and pointed it at her. Police said that the mental health warrant was later used on Vanderpool at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus and that Vanderpool changed his story of what happened on Feb. 23 once he was read his Miranda rights.
He was placed under arrest for aggravated assault and other charges were filed later.
Vanderpool was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on March 2 where he is currently unable to post a $60,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 17.
Statutory rape
Damian Levi Wells, 21, of Towanda, has been charged with multiple counts of rape and indecent assault of a child for having alleged sexual intercourse with an 11-year-old victim when he was between the ages of 16 and 17.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 8 a.m. on May 21, 2019, a trooper was assigned to investigate the alleged statutory sexual assault after a guardian of the child reported the incidents, which took place a couple weeks apart between Dec. 2015 and Dec. 2016.
The victim said that Wells was 16 and turned 17 around the time they had sex, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Wells was charged with two counts of rape of a child, two counts of statutory sexual assault – 4 to 8 years older, two counts of aggravated indecent assault – complainant less than 13 years old, two counts of aggravated indecent assault for a complainant less than 16 years old, two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, and two accounts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.
Wells was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility from March 3 to March 5 after a professional bondsman posted his $25,000 bail in surety bonds.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:45 a.m. on March 17.
