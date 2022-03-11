Corruption of minors
A Rome man faces charges for corruption of minors related to offenses in Windham Township.
Michael Ryan Vrabel, 23, is accused of inappropriate contact with an underage girl at the Windham Fire Hall. He allegedly touched her on June 3, 2021 and kissed her on Feb. 2. The victim was 16 years old during the first incident and 17 years old during the second. Vrabel also talked to the victim on Snapchat and ask for sex, according to court documents.
Pennsylvania State Police spoke with Vrabel on Feb. 24 and he admitted to kissing her and stated that he asked her if he could touch her. He said that he talked to her about having sex over Snapchat and claimed it was when she would turn 18. He also stated that he knew it was wrong to talk to her because of her age.
Vrabel faces two counts of misdemeanor corruption of minors and five counts of misdemeanor harassment: communicate lewd, threatening, etc. language. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on Nov. 21, 2021.
Jamie Michael Shults, 38, was passed out behind the wheel of his parked truck in the Dandy Mini Mart parking lot around 3:50 a.m. Pennsylvania State Police said that they knocked on his truck window and he woke up and appeared to have bloodshot glassy eyes and had slurred speech. He told police that he had two to four beers earlier, according to court documents.
He faces charges of misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16% or greater and misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for April 15 and 29.
Possession
A New Albany man faces possession charges for an alleged incident that occurred on Dec. 7, 2021.
Robert James Bump Jr., 27, was driving a vehicle with a suspended registration due to insurance cancellation on Route 6 and Route 220 in North Towanda Township, according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police initiated a traffic stop and Bump gave consent for police to search a bag of his and they discovered a pipe and a small baggie of marijuana inside it. He was placed under arrest and police found a straw in his pocket that he said was for snorting meth. Police saw a small plastic case in his left pant leg and he said it contained meth.
After executing a search warrant, police found two bags of suspected marijuana, rolling papers, four glass jars with residue, a plastic baggie with meth residue, five rubber containers with suspected marijuana residue, a rubber smoking pipe with residue, four glass smoking pipes with suspected meth residue and a black digital scale with suspected meth residue, court documents show.
Bump faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility and summary operation following suspension of registration. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.
Possession
An Athens man faces possession charges for an alleged incident on Nov. 2, 2021 in North Towanda Township.
Pennsylvania State Police stated that troopers initiated a traffic stop on Route 6 near Tomahawk Road. The driver, 38-year-old Ricky Daniel Peters, did not have an inspection certificate and his vehicle registration was expired. He stated that he did not have a license. When asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, Peters stated “probably.”
He granted police to perform a vehicle search and told them that he had drug paraphernalia that consisted of a glass water bong. He also stated that he smoked methamphetamine a few days prior, according to court documents.
Inside the vehicle, police discovered a glass water bong, baggies in a clear container with two clear baggies containing a white crystal substance. Police also found a bag with a hypodermic needle, glass pipes with suspected drug residue, clear baggies with drug residue, a scale, straws with suspected drug residue and multiple containers with suspected methamphetamine and drug residue in them, court documents show.
Peters faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.
DUI
A Milan woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on Jan. 27.
Pennsylvania State Police stated that troopers saw a truck cross the fog line eight times and crossed the double yellow line on Route 220. The truck drove 39 mph in a 55 mph zone without its emergency flashers on around 6 p.m.
After pulling the truck over, the driver, 50-year-old Debra Louise Smith, told police that there was no insurance on the vehicle. Troopers discovered that her driver’s license was DUI suspended, according to court documents.
Indicators of impairment were observed by police and she admitted to consuming methamphetamine two days prior. Field sobriety tests were She was placed under arrest after displaying several signs of impairment during field sobriety testing, court documents show.
Smith faces two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary driver’s license suspended/revoked, summary careless driving, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary failure to keep right, summary driving too slow for conditions, summary use below minimum speed limit and summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 1.{p class=”p1”}Possession{p class=”p2”}A Nichols man faces possession charges that allegedly occurred in Athens Township on March 4.{p class=”p2”}Brian Arno Nichols, 44, was being disruptive and arguing with the manager of the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham inside a room he was staying in, according to Athens Township police.{p class=”p1”}The door to the room was open and police entered to see Nichols acting erratic and paranoid as he tried to enter the bathroom and shut the door. Police told him that they would conduct a weapons search on him and Nichols stated that he had a meth pipe and weed in his pants pockets. Police recovered both items on him and arrested him for possession, according to court documents.{p class=”p1”}Nichols faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense.{p class=”p1”}He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $45,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15.{p class=”p1”}Retail theft{p class=”p1”}Two women face charges of misdemeanor retail theft: taking merchandise that allegedly happened in Athens Township on Feb. 28.{p class=”p1”}Erin resident Seneca Summer Barber, 18 and Spencer resident Sydney Renee Doster, 19, allegedly stole from Walmart, according to Athens Township police.{p class=”p1”}They took multiple items, including two large stuffed animals. Both used a lesser valued UPC code to scan through the self-checkout register to avoid paying the full amount for the two stuffed animals. The two items were actually valued at $35 each despite the receipt saying they cost $2.98 each, according to court documents.{p class=”p1”}Police apprehended them as they entered a vehicle in the parking lot. Barber denied stealing anything and said she paid for the stuffed animals. She showed them a receipt, which police noticed had a lower price for the stuffed animals than what they were valued at. Barber and Doster later admitted to stealing the items from the store and removed a few from their purses, court documents show.{p class=”p1”}The total value of the stolen items was $364.63. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 12.{p class=”p3”}Possession{p class=”p4”}An Afton, New York man faces possession charges that allegedly occurred in North Towanda Township on Nov. 21, 2021.{p class=”p2”}Pennsylvania State Police saw Matthew Wayne Gurnee, 34, acting suspicious at the Dandy Mini Mart. They later discovered that his vehicle’s registration was a dead plate and belonged on a different vehicle, according to court documents.{p class=”p1”}As he walked out of the store, police approached him from their vehicle. He stated that his vehicle was not legal and police later discovered that he had a DUI-suspended driver’s license. When asked if he had anything illegal with him, Gurnee pulled a hypodermic needle out of his pocket and placed it on the police vehicle. He consented to a vehicle search and police found a bag of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe inside it, court documents show.{p class=”p1”}Gurnee faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary driver’s license suspended/revoked due to DUI and summary fraudulent use/removal of registration plate. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 13.
