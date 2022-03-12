Possession
An Afton, New York man faces possession charges that allegedly occurred in North Towanda Township on Nov. 21, 2021.
Pennsylvania State Police saw Matthew Wayne Gurnee, 34, acting suspicious at the Dandy Mini Mart. They later discovered that his vehicle’s registration was a dead plate and belonged on a different vehicle, according to court documents.
As he walked out of the store, police approached him from their vehicle. He stated that his vehicle was not legal and police later discovered that he had a DUI-suspended driver’s license. When asked if he had anything illegal with him, Gurnee pulled a hypodermic needle out of his pocket and placed it on the police vehicle. He consented to a vehicle search and police found a bag of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe inside it, court documents show.
Gurnee faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary driver’s license suspended/revoked due to DUI and summary fraudulent use/removal of registration plate. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 13.
