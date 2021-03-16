False reporting
Brandy Lynn Brown, 37, of Towanda, was charged with misdemeanor false report – falsely incriminate another.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Feb. 6 Brown reported the sexual assault of a minor girl, and claimed that she had received a call about the assault from the minor’s brother and, after going to the Towanda Borough residence, caught the man in the act. However, upon further investigation, police discovered that she never received a call or went to the home the morning in question.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 14.
Small amount of crystal meth
Jordan Michael Whyte, 32, of Monroe Township, was charged with the misdemeanor of violating the controlled substance, drug, device, and cosmetic act and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Whyte was found in possession of a small amount of crystal methamphetamine on Feb. 5.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.
Burglaries
Tommy J. Williams, 45, of Troy, Rebecca R. Sechrist, 35, of Roaring Branch, and Sean Tina Lou Whitmarsh, 56, of Wysox, were charged with two counts of felony burglary, two counts of felony criminal trespass, and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking. Williams and Sechrist also faces a summary criminal mischief charge.
According to court documents, on Jan. 20 Pennsylvania State Police responded to 1061 Grand View Road in Wyalusing Township for a report of a burglary from an unoccupied storage trailer on the property. A trial camera caught a picture of a light colored SUV similar to a Ford Escape, which had stopped at the trailer twice. The stolen items included a king sized mattress, a television, and several totes full of household items. Police noted that Williams was able to get into the trailer through a window that was found broken.
On Jan. 29, police responded to a burglary in process at a Smithfield Township storage shed involving a white Ford Escape, according to court documents. Williams was found and arrested during the investigation and told police that Sechrist, who helped him with the robberies, and Whitmarsh were also involved. He also said the items were either at his home in Troy Borough or a storage unit in Canton Township.
While searching the storage unit, police said they also found drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine.
A warrant was issued for Whitmarsh on March 8. A preliminary hearing for Williams and Sechrist was scheduled for March 16.
DUI
Sebastian Alan Dawson, 19, of Covington, Pennsylvania, was charged with misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, misdemeanor DUI/BAC .16% and greater, summary purchase alcohol beverage by a minor, summary disregard traffic lane, summary careless driving, and summary driving at safe speed following a Jan. 29 crash in Rome Borough. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a gray Ford Fusion crashed into a residential garage at 281 Main Street around 7 a.m. that morning. Police found Dawson at the scene, and said he smelled of alcohol, had slurred speed and bloodshot and glassy eyes. Standardized field sobriety testing also indicated impairment, and a blood test showed a blood alcohol concentration of .166%. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 23.
