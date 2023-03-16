Flight to avoid apprehension/Loitering
During an incident in Towanda Borough, one man was charged for allegedly fleeing from authorities, while another was charged with loitering.
Matthew David Shaffer, 33, was under house arrest and wearing an electronic ankle monitor for a first degree misdemeanor offense, according to Bradford County Detectives. He was scheduled for a revocation hearing on Feb. 27, but failed to appear for it. The next day, the Honorable Judge Evan Williams III issued a bench warrant for Shaffer due to his failure to appear.
On March 1 around 11:30 a.m., a Bradford County parole officer found Shaffer’s ankle monitor in a snow bank on Kerrick Hill Road in Asylum Township, police said. The damages to the ankle monitor cost around $278.
Shawn Michael Leiser, 49, and Shaffer allegedly removed items from a dumpster on a private driveway in Towanda Borough on March 5 around 11 p.m., according to court documents. They placed the items inside a vehicle and drove away. Towanda Borough police conducted a traffic stop on their vehicle on Huston Street. Shaffer was told to exit the vehicle and promptly arrested. He allegedly told police that he was “running from parole” at the time. Leiser spoke with police and admitted to going through the dumpster.
Shaffer faces charges of misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment and summary criminal mischief: damage property. He is currently detained at the Bradford County Correctional Facility awaiting an arraignment.
Leiser faces charges of misdemeanor loitering and prowling at night time. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26 at 9:15 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Possession
A Monroeton man faces possession charges for an alleged incident in Burlington Borough on Feb. 28.
Darren Wayne Counterman, 31, was driving with a revoked registration on Burlington Turnpike, according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police discovered that he had a “failure to appear warrant,” which led to his arrest. Police searched him and found a clear plastic bag of methamphetamine in his right pocket. He was then transported to the Bradford County Correctional Facility.
Counterman faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary refuse to surrender registration plates. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12 at 10:45 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Township on Feb. 24.
Darrin Lee Steele, 49, was speeding up to 67 mph in a 55 mph zone of Route 220 around 9:20 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. He was driving without a functional rear registration plate light as well. Police discovered that the vehicle’s registration plate belonged to a different vehicle. They also discovered that Steele had his driver’s license suspended. He displayed signs of impairment and admitted to recent methamphetamine use, police said. Field sobriety tests were performed and police determined that he was incapable of driving safely, which led to his arrest.
Steele faces charges for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary display plate card in improper vehicle, summary no rear lights, summary exceed 55 mph in other location by 12 mph, summary driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
A Monroeton woman faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on Dec. 30, 2022.
Pearl A. Johnson, 56, was driving on Route 220 when Pennsylvania State Police where patrolling the area. They discovered that she had a full extradition warrant, according to court documents. A traffic stop was conducted near the Patterson Boulevard exit. She displayed signs of impairment and confessed to recent methamphetamine use. Field sobriety tests were performed and police determined that she was incapable of driving safely. She was arrested for both DUI and the outstanding warrant.
Johnson faces charges that include two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing was scheduled on March 15 at 8:45 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
