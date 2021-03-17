Marijuana
Dennis S. Chambers, 67, of Wyalusing, was charged with misdemeanor marijuana – small amount personal use, summary disregard traffic lane, and summary no rear lights following a Feb. 11 traffic stop.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Chambers’ silver pickup was observed swerving back and forth on Spring Hill Road in Tuscarora Township, and crossed the center yellow lines at one point, before turning right onto Shumway Road, where it was stopped around 7:15 p.m. Police noted that the license plate light was burned out. Police noticed a plastic bag with a green leafy substance inside sticking out of the front pocket of his hoodie sweat shirt while reaching to get his insurance paperwork.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 30.
Drug possession
Alexander Byrd Nordmark, 32, of Laceyville, was charged with the misdemeanors of intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following a Feb. 24 incident.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were dispatched to a route 367 property in Tuscarora Township for a domestic incident, with initial reports stating that Nordmark was armed with a hammer and knife. Nordmark admitted to police that he had a knife, but during a search police found a metal “cigarette holder” in his pocket that contained a baggie of suspected methamphetamine. A search of a backpack he also had revealed plastic and glass smoking devices with residue.
A public hearing is scheduled for March 30.
Small amount of marijuana
Douglas J. Carey, 33, of Meshoppen, was charged with misdemeanor marijuana – small amount personal use following a March 2 incident.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were dispatched to a Tulip Lane home in Wysox Township for a domestic incident. While there, Carey told police he had marijuana, which police found in a baggie in his pocket.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30.
DUI
Tristin Blake Carrington, 21, of Rome, was charged with the misdemeanors DUI/BAC .16% and greater and DUI/unsafe driving, and the summary violations of driving at safe speed, careless driving, and fail to use safety belt following a Sept. 12, 2020 crash.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to the single vehicle crash on Ridge Road in Orwell Township. Police discovered that Carrington was traveling too fast while heading westbound when he lost control of his vehicle, left the southside of the road way, and hit a fence and tree. Police noted that there were no signs that Carrington attempted to slow down before crashing and was not using his seatbelt.
Carrington admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash, according to police. A blood test showed a blood alcohol concentration of .163%.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 30.
Trespass and drug possession
Austin Tyler Gowin, 27, of Wyalusing, was charged with the misdemeanors of defiant trespass, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered following a Feb. 26 incident.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gowin refused to leave a residence after been told to leave multiple times. During a search, police found Gowin in possession of plastic baggies with crystal meth, four hypodermic needles, a digital scale, a black case with white residue, two $1 bills with white residue, and two $1 bills folded for taking illegal drugs.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 16.
