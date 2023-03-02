DUI/Possession
A Gibbsboro, N.J. woman faces DUI and possession charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on Feb. 28.
Caroline R. Kline, 58, was driving on Route 6 with her high beams on as she passed an oncoming Pennsylvania State Police patrol vehicle, according to court documents. She came to a complete stop in front of Edward Street and failed to active her vehicle’s hazard lights.
A traffic stop was conducted and police smelled marijuana inside her vehicle when she rolled down the window, court documents show. She displayed signs of impairment and admitted to smoking marijuana five hours before driving. She also showed police a small burnt marijuana cigarette. Kline consented to a vehicle search and police found suspected marijuana, THC products and drug paraphernalia inside her vehicle.
Field sobriety tests were conducted and troopers observed further signs of impairment, police said. She was arrested and later processed at state police’s Towanda barracks. Her bail was set for $20,000 on March 1, which she posted that day.
Kline faces charges that include three counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana with intent to distribute but not sell, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary not use low beam, summary violate hazard regulation and summary improper stop. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
A Wysox man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on Dec. 12, 2022.
Joshua Tiger Wood, 25, was driving on Route 6 with “a makeshift plastic rear passenger window” around 8:34 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. He was driving with an expired vehicle registration that belonged to a different vehicle. The vehicle did not have an inspection sticker as well. A traffic stop was conducted on Reuter Boulevard and he failed to provide his license, registration and proof of insurance.
Wood gave a fake name to police multiple times and he wrote the fake name on a vehicle search consent form, according to court documents. Inside the vehicle, police found a photo identification card with Wood’s real name on it. When confronted about the ID card, he lied and said it belonged to “his twin brother.” Police later discovered that Wood had an active warrant out of Allegheny County.
He displayed signs of impairment and performed field sobriety tests, court documents show. Police placed him under arrest for DUI and for false identification to law enforcement.
Wood faces charges that include misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor false identification to law enforcement officer, summary violate safety glass, summary display unauthorized certificate of inspection, summary PA vehicle registration expired over 60 days, summary operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary fraudulent use/removal of registration plate and summary operating privilege suspended/revoked. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 14 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
A Towanda woman and Wyalusing man face charges for an alleged incident in Monroe Township on Dec. 4, 2022.
Telisa Marie Bump, 34, was driving with cancelled insurance, which led to a traffic stop on Burlington Turnpike around 2:30 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. She displayed signs of impairment, which led to field sobriety tests being performed. She was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
James Albert Bates, 52, was a passenger of the vehicle at the time, according to court documents. A consent search of the vehicle was conducted. Police found a bag of methamphetamine on the driver’s side door pocket inside a box next to Bates’ wallet. Bates stated that the methamphetamine belonged to him.
Bump faces charges that include three counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary operating vehicle without required financial responsible, summary driving without a license, summary Pa. vehicle registration expired over 60 days and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Bates faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Burlington Township on Jan. 15.
Gregory A. Muir, 35, crashed his vehicle on Bailey Road around 10:41 p.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police spoke with Muir and he displayed signs of impairment. Muir told police that “he probably fell asleep is why he crashed.”
Muir faces charges that include two counts of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Burlington Township on Feb. 13.
Darrin Lee Steele, 49, was speeding on Burlington Turnpike before pulling into a driveway near Madigan Road around 8:40 p.m., according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police discovered that Steele had insurance cancelled and his driver’s license was revoked for a previous DUI offense. He displayed signs of impairment and field sobriety tests were performed. Steele admitted to recent methamphetamine use. He was arrested and police search him and found a bag of methamphetamine in his right jean pocket.
Steele faces charges for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary careless driving, summary driving at unsafe speed, summary operating vehicle without required financial responsible and summary driver’s license suspended/revoked for DUI. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
