DUI
Sara J. George, 37, of Waverly, was charged with the schedule 3 felony for the criminal use of a communication facility and the misdemeanor for DUI: controlled substance or metabolite – first offense.
Police in Sayre Borough said that at about 8 a.m. on March 16, an officer was dispatched to the Banana Curve Diner in South Waverly Borough for a report of a woman passed out in her car behind the wheel with kids nearby.
Once he arrived on scene, the officer found George asleep in the running tan 2003 Honda CRV.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that the officer woke her up by tapping her window with his flashlight. The officer noted that he and George were known to each other.
She stated that she was fine and that she was just taking a nap and the officer reported that her pupils were tiny and that she kept nodding off, falling asleep between words.
The officer suspected that she was under the influence of a narcotic since she had flushed skin and incoherent speech.
When the officer asked where the children were, George stated that they were inside having breakfast. Police learned that the three of them had been in the diner together and that George went back to the car because she kept falling asleep at the table.
After failing sobriety tests, George was placed into custody.
Police said that George agreed to a legal blood draw back at the station and that her cell phone went off as the officer was doing the paperwork. George related that it was only her alarm and that he could turn it off, and when he retrieved the phone from her purse, he saw a text message that referenced “being dope sick and looking for a G,” according to the criminal complaint.
George then consented to a search of the phone and the officer found about 100 text messages about the sale of methamphetamine, marijuana, oxycodone and suboxone. He recognized several of the names as narcotic dealers in the area through previous drug investigations.
Police noted that photos of scales that were weighing various narcotics were also found on the phone.
George was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility where she is currently unable to post a $25,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on March 30.
Retail theft
Joseph L. Tosch, 45, of Wellsburg NY, was charged with the misdemeanor for retail theft – take merchandise.
Police in Athens Township said that at about 7:56 p.m. on March 4, the station received information from a Walmart Asset Protection Specialist about a retail theft that occurred earlier that day at about 3:51 p.m.
An officer reported that they saw the vehicle attached to the retail theft in the morning of March 7 and pulled it over on Route 220 in the area of the on-ramp from Pine Street.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that Tosch willingly exited the vehicle and at first denied all relation to the retail theft that past Thursday. Further into the conversation, the officer reported that Tosch admitted that he did it.
The materials of the investigation showed that Tosch had attempted to push a cart full of merchandise out of the doors and presented an employee with a receipt from a different Walmart store in New York.
Video surveillance then shows Tosch leaving without paying for the merchandise valued at $341.42, according to the criminal complaint.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on April 27.
