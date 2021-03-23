Avoiding traffic stop, running light
Devon M. Tuning, 23, of Elmira, New York, was charged with schedule 2 misdemeanor for fleeing or attempting to elude officer and the simple violations for failure to stop at a red signal and improper pass.
Police in Athens Borough said that on March 17, an officer was on patrol on the intersection of North Elmira Street and West Pine Street when a car sped through the red light.
Police reported that the Silver Chevrolet Cruze then passed another vehicle in a no passing turning lane and pulled behind the laundromat by Beeman’s restaurant.
The criminal complaint shows that the officer had his lights and siren on at the time.
When the officer asked the driver, Tuning, why he ran off when he saw the lights and siren, he stated that he panicked and expressed regret for doing so.
Court documents show that the officer called the Athens Township Police for backup and then took Tuning into custody without issue.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on April 13.
Drug purchase, possession
Matthew Kent Scott, 28, of Sayre, was charged with schedule 2 misdemeanor for tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and misdemeanors for intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police in Sayre Borough said that at about 12:43 a.m. on March 14, officers pulled over a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado for speeding on North Elmer Avenue.
When making contact with the passenger, Scott, the officers reported that he appeared to have crystal methamphetamine all over his lap.
Police placed him into custody once it was confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine.
A search of his person and bag uncovered a black and silver scale, blue and yellow marijuana smoking devices with residue, six hypodermic needles with methamphetamine residue, a black container with methamphetamine residue, a small silver container which contained methamphetamine, approximately 20 sandwich baggies and the rest of the methamphetamine on the truck seat and floor.
Court documents show that Scott admitted that he had the driver bring him to a borough residence to purchase $275 worth of methamphetamine with the intention to weigh and sell it.
Police said that Scott had a state warrant out and was brought to the appropriate agency.
Scott was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on March 17 where he is currently unable to post a $25,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on March 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.