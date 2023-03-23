Possession
Possession
A Towanda woman faces possession charges for an alleged incident in North Towanda Township on March 8.
Ashley Rebekah Shinault, 38, was driving on Reuter Boulevard around 9:29 p.m. with a suspended registration for lack of insurance, according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was conducted in the Hurley’s Super Market parking lot. Shinault was driving with an expired vehicle inspection and her license was DUI-suspended. She consented to a vehicle search and police found two glass smoking devices with suspected methamphetamine residue.
Shinault faces charges of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, misdemeanor driver’s license suspended/revoked for DUI 3rd or subsequent offense and summary operating a vehicle without valid inspection. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26 at 10:15 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Loitering/public drunkenness
A Towanda man faces charges that include loitering and public drunkenness for an alleged incident on Jan. 28.
Dean G. Veleker, 34, caused a disturbance by shaking a stop sign at the intersection of William Street and Kingsbury Avenue around 7 p.m., according to Towanda Borough police. He proceeded to walk onto a porch of a nearby residence, banged on the door and was yelling. Police determined that he was intoxicated and transported him to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Veleker faces charges that include misdemeanor loitering and prowling at night time, summary disorderly conduct: unreasonable noise and summary public drunkenness/similar misconduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29 at 9 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
