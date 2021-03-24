Drug delivery
Scott Lee Sutton, 51, of Towanda, was charged with two counts of the felony for the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the misdemeanor for the intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and the schedule 3 felony for the criminal use of a communication facility.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that troopers conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine at a Towanda Township residence on Jan. 27.
Police provided a confidential informant with money and was kept under constant surveillance when they entered Sutton’s truck for a predetermined sale of methamphetamine.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that the CI immediately gave the baggie of suspected methamphetamine to troopers and confirmed that Sutton sold it to them.
Sutton was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on March 22 where he is currently unable to post a $75,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on March 31.
DUI
Jackson Kekailoa Shema, 21, of Scranton, was charged with the misdemeanor for DUI: controlled substance – combination alcohol/drugs – first offense, and the simple violations for operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, driving an unregistered vehicle, careless driving, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
Police in Towanda Borough said that at about 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, an officer was dispatched to the Main Street area for a report of a silver Toyota driving erratically, speeding in an irregular fashion, and swerving.
The officer followed the suspicious vehicle for a very short time once he arrived on scene when he saw the car swerve over the yellow lines and promptly pulled it over.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that the car smelled heavily of marijuana and that the driver, Shema, did not have any of the required documents.
Police said that Shema denied having marijuana or anything illegal in the car at first and then related that he had some marijuana in the door of the car once the officer said he was going to conduct a search.
The search uncovered a baggie of a small amount of suspected marijuana, an empty can of Four Loko, and a full can of Four Loko with a receipt for the beverages that showed they were purchased that day, according to the criminal complaint.
The officer noted a smell of alcohol coming from Shema’s person as he was speaking with him on the sidewalk on Mix Avenue.
After failing sobriety tests, police brought him to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus for a legal blood draw.
The affidavit shows that Shema had a BAC of .077% at the time.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on May 7.
Assault, strangulation
Chandler Allen Trowbridge, 21, of Rome, was charged with the schedule 2 misdemeanors for simple assault, strangulation – blocking the nose and mouth of the person, and the simple violation for harassment – subject other to physical contact.
Police in Towanda Borough said that at about 11:49 p.m. on March 16, officers were dispatched to a Second Street residence for an assault and a report of the suspect leaving the scene.
Police said that they were met with the victim when they arrived on scene and that she confirmed Trowbridge was gone.
The victim stated that they had gotten into a verbal argument and then Trowbridge hit her, and once she was on the ground, covered her face with a pillow and attempted to put his hands around her neck.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that she reported that she was able to shove him off of her and that the incident continued in the downstairs of the house.
The victim said that Trowbridge began to throw items in the kitchen at her, including a water bottle which hit her in the face. She said that after he caused a mess, he grabbed some things and took off in his pickup truck.
Police took note of red marks with minor swelling around the victim’s eyes and on her neck.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. on May 12.
