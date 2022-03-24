DUI
A Towanda man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in the borough on Jan. 24.
Caleb McKenzi Alexander, 30, was driving on Route 6 with no headlights around 9:44 p.m. This led Pennsylvania State Police to initiate a traffic stop on his vehicle in the parking lot of the PennDOT District 3 building, according to court documents.
Police reported noticing Alexander's eyes were glossy and bloodshot. According to the police affidavit, Alexander stated that he had four shots prior to driving and that his last drink was one hour before driving. Field sobriety tests were conducted and he was taken into custody for being intoxicated.
Alexander faces charges of misdemeanor DUI with a BAC of .16 percent or greater, summary period for requiring lighted lamps, summary PA vehicle registration expired more than 60 days and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29.
Failure to register with PSP
A Wyalusing man faces charges of felony failure to register with Pennsylvania State Police.
Louis Paul Sophie, 42, spoke to state police at his address on Taylor Avenue in Wyalusing Borough on Feb. 20, according to court documents. According to police, Sophie told them that he had been living there for about one month.
Troopers learned on March 11 that Sophie is a level 1 sexual offender in New York State, which requires him to register as one in Pennsylvania within three business days of moving to the commonwealth. He failed to do so, court documents show.
Sophie was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.
Retail theft
An Elmira man faces retail theft charges for an alleged incident in Athens Township on March 19.
Walmart employees stated that Chad Michael Crosbie, 31, stole from their store. According to court documents, he placed a tote in his cart and filled it with items from the hardware department. He paid for a few items but made no attempt to pay for the tote. When employees confronted him, Crosbie fled to a black sedan that drove off, leaving all of the merchandise behind. The stolen items had a value of $365.68, court documents show.
Athens Township police said that they identified the vehicle around 3:25 p.m. and made a traffic stop on it near the streets of Elmira and Westbrook. According to the police affidavit, Crosbie was the passenger of the vehicle and stated that he didn’t take anything. Police asked him to step out of the vehicle to be detained pending an investigation.
Walmart footage shows Crosbie trying to leave the store with a storage container full of items. According to police, store employees allege that this is not the first time that he has done something like this at their store.
Crosbie faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft: taking merchandise and misdemeanor receiving stolen property. He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $55,000 bail, which has been posted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 29.
DUI
A Laceyville man faces DUI charges that allegedly occurred in North Towanda Township on Dec. 14, 2021.
Steven Matthew Pennay, 51, parked his vehicle in the backyard of a residence on Oak Ridge Drive. Pennsylvania State Police said that they were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at the residence around 7:55 p.m. According to court documents, troopers arrived and saw the vehicle was unoccupied and that there was an empty whiskey bottle on the passenger seat.
Authorities later spoke with Pennay, who told them that he was the driver of the vehicle and he didn’t crash it, court documents show. He stated that he got lost on his way home and parked there to rest. Police said that he smelled like alcohol and his eyes were glassy and red. Pennay later admitted to drinking alcohol before driving. He consented to a breathalyzer test, which indicated a positive result and he was arrested
He faces charges of misdemeanor DUI with a BAC of .16 percent or greater, misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29.
