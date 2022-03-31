DUI
A Waverly man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Sayre Borough on March 5.
Danny W. Westover, 55, was driving a vehicle with no functioning license plate lamps on West Lockhart Street around 11:16 p.m., according to Sayre Borough police. A traffic stop was done on South Lehigh Avenue in the Sayre Municipal Lot.
He smelled like alcohol and his vehicle smelled like marijuana, police said. Officers saw a partially full can of beer in a cupholder and a partially opened box of seven beer cans and an empty beer can in the vehicle, according to court documents.
Field sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested after police determined he was intoxicated, police said. Consent to search his vehicle was grants and police found two pill bottles and a plastic hex bolt container which both had a small amount of marijuana. They also found a cigarette pack with a marijuana blunt roach.
He faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely and misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+). A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29
A Lockwood man faces DUI charges for allegedly driving his motorcycle while under the influence in Sayre Borough on Dec. 12, 2021.
Ryan Daniel Taylor, 34, was riding his motorcycle when he jumped over a curb and damaged the sidewalk and parking lot of the Spring Street Dandy Mini Mart, according to court documents. A witness stated that Taylor was driving at around 70 mph when he lost control and skidded onto the sidewalk and parking lot, according to Sayre Borough police. Taylor then left the scene and drove towards Waverly.
He was located by Waverly police on Cayuta Street where his motorcycle and helmet displaced damage and he walked with a limp as he held his shoulder, court documents show. Taylor had red glossy eyes, slurred speech and avoided questions, but later admitted to smoking marijuana two hours before riding his motorcycle, police said. He was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for his injuries and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI after being discharged.
He faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance of Schedule 1, summary driving an unregistered vehicle, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility and summary careless driving. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29.
A Sayre man faces DUI charges for an alleged hit and run in the borough on Feb. 26.
Caleb Anthony Lattari, 21, allegedly rear ended the victim in the KFC/Taco Bell drive thru, Sayre Borough police said. He fled the scene and almost struck an oncoming vehicle as he drove onto North Keystone Avenue.
Police later found Lattari at a residence on Stevenson Street. He smelled like alcohol and marijuana and had slurred speech, difficulty standing and bloodshot eyes with dilated pupils, according to court documents. He stated that he was at different bars and had seven to eight beers before driving. Field sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI, police said.
He faces charges of misdemeanor accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property, misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+) and summary failure to stop and give information or render aid. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29.
An Athens man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident on Feb. 12 in Sayre Borough.
Joseph Benjamin Chamberlain, 33, crashed into a snow bank on Spring Street near the Dandy Mini Mart while under the influence of alcohol, according to Sayre Borough police.
When police officers arrived around 7:29 p.m., they saw that Chamberlain’s vehicle had front end damage and its registration was expired, according to court documents. He smelled like alcohol and had dilated pupils and red glossy eyes. At the scene, officers saw an alcoholic beverage and Chamberlain stated that he had two beers before driving. Field sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI, police said.
He faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely, misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), summary driving an unregistered vehicle and summary failure to notify change in address. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 29.
Strangulation
A Kingston, Pennsylvania man faces strangulation and assault charges that allegedly occurred on March 23 in Waverly, according to the Waverly Police Department.
Devlin S. Conley, 34, was arrested for felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault in the third degree for causing injuries to the victim around 10 p.m, police said. His arraignment was on March 24.
Firearms without a license
A Wagram, North Carolina woman faces felony charges for carrying firearms without a license and for drug possession that occurred in Towanda Township on March 27.
Tamara Janell McNeill, 40, was driving west on Route 6 a blue Nissan Sentra with dark tinted windows behind a Pennsylvania State Police patrol vehicle around 4:09 p.m., according to court documents.
Troopers pulled over, let her pass and she traveled south on South Main Street into Towanda Township, court documents show. Police discovered that McNeill’s license was suspended, which led to a traffic stop on her vehicle. McNeil failed to activate the vehicle’s hazard lamps as she pulled over.
McNeill granted consent for a vehicle search and troopers asked if there were any weapons side, police said. She stated that there was a handgun under the driver’s seat and that’s where police found a Ruger LCP II .22 Long Rifle handgun in a box. She stated that she recently bought it in North Carolina.
Police also found a Hi-Point Model C9 9mm handgun in a bag on the passenger seat, court documents show. When asked about the other firearm, McNeill stated she forgot about it. She told police that she usually carries three firearms and the third can be found in her purse. They searched it and found a SCCY CPX-2 9mm handgun inside the purse. Police discovered that she did not have a license for all three firearms.
Also inside the purse, troopers found two marijuana grinders, two cannabis packets, a glass smoking device, a glass vial containing unknown oil and a hypodermic needle and syringe with THC oil, police said. They also found a plastic bag on the passenger seat had an opened edible marijuana gummy roll with related packet, two packets with 3.5G cannabis flower, two unopened THC infused candy pouches and two unopened packets with marijuana flower. A search incident to arrest yielded a stamped yellow pill, a brown HIV pill, a silver smoking device with suspected THC oil inside and a Delta 8 cartridge with THC oil.
Field sobriety tests were conducted and she was arrested for being incapable of driving safely, according to court documents.
McNeill faces charges of three counts of felony firearms not to be carried without license, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, summary driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, summary violate hazard regulation, summary careless driving and summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility.
Possession
A Nichols woman faces possession charges for an alleged incident that happened in Sayre Borough on Jan. 9.
Melissa Rae Callahan, 30, was driving on Spring Street with a suspended driver’s license “for a previous drug sale,” according to Sayre Borough police.
A traffic stop was conducted on the street and police smelled marijuana inside her vehicle, according to court documents. Police also saw green leafy substances in the cupholder and on the vehicle’s floor. When asked if she had marijuana in the vehicle, Callahan stated no. When asked about having paraphernalia, she stated she did not, but admitted to having a little bit of marijuana.
Callahan consented to a vehicle search and gave police a baggie with marijuana inside it. Police found two marijuana pipes from the center console with a burnt leafy substance in it, court documents show.
On the passenger side floor was a draw string bag. Callahan stated that the bag didn’t belong to her, yet she told officers to be careful with it, police said. When an officer opened it, two hypodermic needles were pointed up towards him. The officer removed the needles and also found a homemade tourniquet, a meth rock weighing 1.4 grams, five cell phones and a pay stub. Also inside was a plastic “rig” which is a container used to mix narcotics for intravenous use that also had two small pieces of cotton used as a filter, court documents show.
Callahan faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 26.
A New Albany man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Towanda Township on Jan. 15.
Duke Alexander Arnold, 20, was driving without a headlight or any rear lights on South Main Street, according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police said that they conducted a traffic stop on the street near Fox Chase Drive. Arnold told police that he knew the front headlight was not working, but didn’t know about the rear lights.
He had glassy bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, police said. An odor of marijuana was smelled from the driver’s side window, but Arnold stated that there was no marijuana in the vehicle. Arnold eventually admitted to smoking marijuana while driving and showed police a glass smoking pipe he had between his legs, court documents show.
Field sobriety testing was conducted and troopers saw that Arnold displayed numerous signs of impairment, so he was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, police said. Arnold consented to a vehicle search and police found two glass smoking devices, a small bag of marijuana shake and stems and a glass jar with marijuana residue inside it, court documents show.
Arnold faces three counts of driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary no rear lights, summary careless driving and summary no headlights. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 13.
