DUI
An Ulster man faces DUI charges for an alleged incident in Rome Township on Jan. 26.
Christopher Joseph Lerch, 37, crashed his vehicle on North Rome Road around 9:11 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. When troopers arrived, they smelled alcohol inside the vehicle and on Lerch. He displayed signs of impairment and wasn’t wearing a seat belt. Lerch didn’t have his driver’s license with him and there was no valid proof of insurance.
“Field sobriety tests were not administered due to his intoxication level” and he denied a breath test, according to court documents. Police proceeded to take him into custody.
Lerch faces charges that include misdemeanor DUI/unsafe driving, summary careless driving, summary driving without a license, summary fail to use safety belt: driver and front seat occupant, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility and summary disregard of a single traffic lane. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28 at 9:30 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Fred M. Wheaton.
Possession
A Hughesville, Pa. woman faces possession charges for an alleged incident in New Albany Borough on Dec. 20, 2022.
Jaid Haven Stanton, 20, was driving with a broken taillight and expired inspection sticker around 9:07 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. A traffic stop was conducted on Front Street near Cherry Alley and police smelled marijuana inside the vehicle. She consented to a vehicle search and police found one gram of marijuana in a metal grinder and a glass smoking device inside the vehicle.
Stanton faces charges that include misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary no rear lights and summary operating vehicle without valid inspection. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10 at 9:15 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
