Car mirror strikes pedestrian
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda reported that an accident resulting in minor injuries to a pedestrian took place on Centerville Road in Ridgebury Township on Thursday.
According to the report, a pedestrian was retrieving mail on the aforementioned road and was passed by a vehicle. The pedestrian did not see another vehicle approaching, attempted to cross and was struck by the side mirror of a 2004 Ford F-150. The pedestrian was transported by Greater Valley EMS and treated for minor injuries.
Indecent assault
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating an indecent assault that occurred some time since 2014 in Sheshequin Township involving a 13-year-old female and two suspects known to the victim.
